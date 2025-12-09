British adult performer Bonnie Blue, aged 26, has become embroiled in an international scandal following her arrest in Bali for allegedly producing pornographic material in violation of Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws.

Known for her controversial stunts, including claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, Bonnie now faces 15 years behind bars if formally charged, though legal experts suggest deportation is the more likely outcome.

The Arrest and Seizure of Evidence

According to Australian media, Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was detained at a rented property in Kuta on Thursday, 4th December, alongside 17 men aged between 19 and 40.

The group included two other British nationals and 15 Australians, most of whom were later released without charges.

Bonnie remains in custody, with her passport confiscated, and is expected to be questioned by immigration authorities within 48 hours to determine her fate.

Badung police chief M Arif Batubara stated: 'It is suspected that the place was used by the alleged perpetrator to produce pornographic videos.'

The detention has sparked widespread attention on social media, with images of Bonnie in custody circulating online alongside sensationalised claims about the nature of the alleged offences.

Bonnie Blue's Controversial Background

Bonnie Blue first gained notoriety for her claim of completing a '1,000-partner challenge', allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

She later became a prominent adult content creator on platforms such as OnlyFans and Fansly, reportedly earning between €1.4 million to €2.1 million per month ($1.5 million to $2.3 million) from subscriptions alone.

Her overall net worth is estimated to range from €4.7 million to over €42 million ($5 million to $45 million), depending on sources and income streams, which also include merchandise, investments, and endorsements.

Her social media presence has consistently courted controversy, with viral posts, high-profile stunts, and a flashy lifestyle that includes a custom-painted Ferrari 458.

Bonnie has previously staged fake arrests in the UK for publicity purposes, adding another layer of notoriety to her public persona.

Legal Proceedings and Possible Outcomes

Under Indonesian law, producing pornographic material carries severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison and fines equivalent to approximately €3.9 million ($4.2 million).

Legal experts, however, suggest deportation is more likely than a prison sentence.

Philo Dellano, a managing partner at a Jakarta-based immigration law firm, said, 'She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her. But in my opinion, if there is an invisible hand that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia.'

Immigration officials are expected to question Bonnie and a small group of her associates over the coming days. They obtained visas on arrival for tourism purposes, and authorities are still determining how to proceed with the case.

So far, one Australian man and two British nationals are due to be questioned further as part of ongoing investigations.

Items Seized

While most of the men detained alongside Bonnie have now been released, authorities seized a significant amount of evidence during the raid.

This included 19 outfits branded 'School Bonnie Blue', condoms, lubricant, Viagra pills, and the 'BangBus' truck itself.

Police are treating these items as evidence in the investigation, highlighting the seriousness with which Indonesian authorities view alleged violations of anti-pornography laws.

The adult star's arrest has reignited debates about online adult content, international law, and the risks faced by performers abroad.

While her future in Bali remains uncertain, experts predict that deportation and a potential ban from returning are the most likely outcomes, though formal charges could still lead to severe penalties.