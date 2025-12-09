Japan experienced a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake Monday night off the coast of Aomori Prefecture, causing considerable alarm among coastal communities and prompting authorities to issue tsunami alerts.

The quake, which struck at around 11:15 pm local time, forced tens of thousands of residents in Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures to evacuate while emergency services scrambled to assess the damage.

Strong Tremors Felt Across Northeastern Japan

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake occurred roughly 50 kilometres beneath the Pacific Ocean near Aomori Prefecture. In the city of Hachinohe, the quake registered an upper-6 on the Japanese shindo scale, strong enough to make standing difficult and send heavy furniture toppling.

Reports state that the tremors were so intense that even in Tokyo, more than 400 miles away, residents felt strong shaking lasting over 30 seconds.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) listed the quake at 7.5 magnitude, slightly lower than initial estimates of 7.6. The epicentre was located about 80 kilometres off the northeastern coast of Honshu, near the Sanriku region, a historically earthquake-prone area.

Residents described scenes of chaos as homes shook, items fell from shelves, and alarms blared across the region.

7.6 Earthquake Hits Japan 👀 pic.twitter.com/RjLnYSNj6E — mrredpillz jokaqarmy (@JOKAQARMY1) December 9, 2025

⚡Massive #Japan tremor injures 30, tsunami waves reach #Pacific coast



Authorities warn that region could face another quake of similar or stronger intensity in coming days as government orders evacuation pic.twitter.com/77svMjGvNw — News.Az (@news_az) December 9, 2025

This video from inside a house shows the exact moment Japan was rocked by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/WiLcib30F1 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 9, 2025

Prayers on up for the people of Japan 🇯🇵 🙏

7.6 Earthquake video of a Japanese Streamer.

TWITTER HAS CHANGE THE LIKE BUTTON FOR SUPPORT JAPAN



Tsunami Warning – 12/8, 11:23pm



The Tsunami Advisory has been upgraded to a Tsunami Warning. Waves of. Those near coastal areas, rivers… pic.twitter.com/c7kJBykLl6 — LOKESH YOGI (@YKumar_Lokesh) December 9, 2025

Developing : A massive magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan Monday, triggering a tsunami alert for waves up to 10 feet.



Last year's video when the 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan. This time 7.6. Prayers for our Japanese brothers & sisters. pic.twitter.com/xiJLchr2T2 — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) December 8, 2025

WATCH: Moment 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits northern Japan. Video from a local TV station pic.twitter.com/uDmpxnWrIX — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 8, 2025

Mass Evacuations as Tsunami Alerts Trigger Fear

Authorities issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas in Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate in response to the earthquake. Waves of up to three metres were initially predicted, prompting local officials to order or advise evacuations for approximately 90,000 residents.

In practice, observed waves reached 20 to 70 centimetres in several ports, allowing the JMA to downgrade warnings to advisories early Tuesday morning.

Despite the downgraded alerts, many residents reported sleepless nights, huddling with family and neighbours as aftershocks continued to rumble across the region.

The JMA warned that more tremors, including large aftershocks, were possible. Indeed, several M5+ aftershocks followed, with one significant tremor measuring 6.6–6.7 magnitude in the same area.

Injuries and Emergency Response Efforts

Local authorities reported at least 30 to 33 people injured due to falling objects and quake-related accidents, with some early reports suggesting up to 35 injuries.

No immediate fatalities were reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government had mobilised resources for search-and-rescue operations and emergency relief, emphasising that human life remained the top priority.

The government also set up a crisis management office at the Prime Minister's Office to monitor conditions and coordinate relief efforts.

There were no reports of significant damage to infrastructure, and major nuclear power plants remained unaffected.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Tokyo had reported no abnormalities at Japan's nuclear facilities, including the Fukushima No. 1 plant. As a precaution, the discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant was temporarily suspended.

Preparing for Aftershocks and Megaquake Risks

Experts have described the event as the 2025 Sanriku earthquake, named after the coastal region it struck.

Authorities have issued a rare one-week megaquake advisory for parts of northern Japan, warning that the probability of a much larger M8+ earthquake along nearby trenches is temporarily elevated, though still low in absolute terms.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for aftershocks or potential larger quakes. While the immediate impact was largely limited to property damage and minor injuries, the memory of past devastating quakes in the region, including the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, has left communities cautious and responsive.

As the sun rose over Japan on Tuesday, many coastal towns surveyed minor flooding and damage while emergency services continued to provide support to those displaced.

Authorities stressed the importance of staying informed through official channels and following evacuation instructions, particularly in areas historically prone to seismic activity.