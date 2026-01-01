The spotlight has shifted from the stage to the courtroom for Brian King Joseph, the virtuosic electric violinist whose talent once captivated millions. While Joseph is widely celebrated for his resilience and musical genius, he is now at the centre of a high-profile legal battle against Hollywood titan Will Smith.

The musician who performed at Smith's Based on a True Story 2025 tour in Las Vegas claimed wrongful termination against the Bad Boys Ride or Die star. The violinist alleged that he was fired after reporting a sexual assault to hotel security and tour management after

Who Is Brian King Joseph: The King of Violin

Brian King Joseph first rose to international prominence as a finalist on America's Got Talent Season 13. He is known as the 'King of Violin,' and his performances were characterised by a high-energy fusion of classical technique and modern pop sensibilities.

His ability to perform at such a high level was considered a medical miracle by many, as he has been open about his battle with neuropathy, a condition that causes chronic pain and loss of feeling in his extremities. Despite the physical toll, Joseph's career flourished, leading to collaborations with major artists and high-profile performances worldwide.

Aside from Joseph's incredible talent, many also noticed his megawatt smile, drawing more fans to him. For them, he is an inspiration, a picture of the human spirit overcoming physical adversity.

However, his rising career allegedly met the dark underside of Hollywood's professional dealings when he worked with Smith and his team for the actor's tour.

Allegations of Wrongful Termination and Professional Retaliation

Joseph sued Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, for wrongful termination after he was reportedly fired for reporting sexual assault. His lawsuit outlines a series of allegations that paint a grim picture of his time working under Smith's purview.

According to his filing, Joseph was subjected to an environment of sexual harassment. In March, he reportedly found wipes, a bottle of beer, and HIV medication with another's name in his hotel room booked by Smith's company. There was also a sexual message that read, 'Brian, I'll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us [drawn heart]' and was signed 'Stone F.'

He reported the incident to hotel security and the tour management. However, they allegedly accused him of making it up. Days after he reported the situation, Smith's management let him go, telling him they were 'moving in a different direction' and that another violinist had been hired to take his place.

'The sequence of events' and 'circumstances of the hotel intrusion all point to a pattern of predatory behavior rather than an isolated incident,' Joseph's lawsuit read.

The violinist also claimed that Smith had been 'grooming and priming' him 'for further sexual exploitation' since they met in November 2024. 'You and I have such a special connection that I don't have with anyone else,' Smith reportedly told him.

Denials and Controversies Surrounding Smith's Private Life

This lawsuit arrives at a time when Will Smith's personal life and sexuality have been the subject of intense tabloid speculation. In November 2023, Brother Bilal, a close pal and former personal assistant of Smith, claimed to have witnessed a sexual encounter between Smith and his long-time friend and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Duane Martin.

Smith's team has vehemently denied his claims, telling People they are 'completely fabricated' and 'unequivocally false.' Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also defended him from Bilal's claims and said they just laughed it off because they found it 'ridiculous.'

Smith is 'always gonna find the funny,' Jada said of her husband's reaction to Bilal's claim on the premiere episode of The Breakfast Club. 'You have to because it's absolutely ridiculous, you know what I'm saying. So all you have is, you just gotta laugh about it. And it's unfortunate.'