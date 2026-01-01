Some predictions are destined to come true, especially when the clairvoyant takes matters into their own hands to ensure the outcome.

A woman's trip to make merit on New Year's Day in Pattaya went sideways when the fortune teller she visited decided to force his own prophecy into reality by robbing her. The sheer nerve of the suspect has left locals scratching their heads at just how far he went to prove he was right.​

A Wolf in Elder's Clothing at Wat Chaimongkol

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Udomsap Mueangkaew, had set up shop right outside the busy Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya. He was dressed up to look like a frail old man, sitting on a mat and calling out to Thai media and tourists to try his services.​

His shabby disguise worked well enough to catch the eye of Pim, a 19-year-old who felt sorry for him. She approached him hoping for a bit of spiritual guidance to kick off 2026, completely missing that her good nature was about to be used against her in a nasty scam.​

The High Cost Of Avoiding Bad Luck

During their chat, Udomsap dropped some heavy news on his young client. He warned Pim that bad luck was heading her way and that she was going to lose something valuable very soon. He offered a quick fix, naturally: if she handed over some cash right then and there, she could dodge the misfortune.​

Pim wasn't buying it, though. She turned down his offer to pay extra just to ward off a curse. She ended the session and walked away, thinking that was the end of it.​

'Proving' The Prediction Through Theft

It didn't take long for the other shoe to drop. Just moments after walking away from his mat, Pim noticed her iPhone was gone.​

She remembered setting it down next to her during the reading and went straight back to confront him. Rather than denying it, Udomsap actually tried to use the missing phone to back up his skills. According to Khaosod, he told her to take the theft as proof that his readings were spot-on.​

He even had the gall to describe what the 'thief' looked like, trying to spin his own crime into evidence of his supernatural powers.​

Police Uncover The Stolen Device

Pim didn't fall for his story. She immediately flagged down some nearby workers and bystanders, and together they kept him from leaving until the police could get there. When officers searched his gear, they found the missing iPhone stuffed inside a box for face masks.​

Udomsap was hauled off to the station along with his fortune-telling tools. In the end, his prediction of bad luck was the only thing he got right—he just forgot to mention it was for him.