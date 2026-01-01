The festive atmosphere at Mar-a-Lago during the New Year's Eve celebrations was momentarily eclipsed by intense public scrutiny of Donald Trump's physical condition. When the POTUS made his customary grand entrance to ring in 2026 alongside First Lady Melania Trump, one netizen claimed his gait was not normal.

Speculation about the 79-year-old's mobility began circulating rapidly online after video footage from the event surfaced. Observers pointed to what they described as a noticeable limp, suggesting that Trump may be concealing a physical ailment.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago Entrance Marred by Mobility Questions

Donald Trump arrived at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, to celebrate the holiday amongst a crowd of supporters and high-profile guests. He was accompanied by Melania, who dazzled in a silver sequined gown and matching silver heels.

Trump looked dapper in his black suit, but one claimed he appeared to drag his right leg as he made his way to the ballroom. Footage shared on social media appeared to show Trump adjusting his stride once he became aware of the cameras, and the subtle shift in his movement led some critics to suggest he was attempting to mask a persistent physical struggle.

'OMG!!! Trump just showed up at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year's, dragging his right leg, and quickly adjusted his walk when he realizes the cameras are on,' the netizen wrote, adding, 'What's Trump hiding?'

Another noticed that something was wrong with Trump's right leg, speculating that the US President may have been wearing an 'ankle brace'. 'He's definitely got something wrong there among other areas,' @martin_kj wrote.

Mixed Reactions Over Trump's Potential Physical Impairment

The footage of Trump allegedly limping while making his grand entrance at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party quickly became viral and the reactions were mixed, reflecting the polarised nature of the American political landscape.

While critics were quick to suggest that the apparent limp was evidence of a significant underlying health issue or a neurological concern, others argued that he looked normal. Some even believed that the anti-Trumps were just exaggerating things.

One user suggested that the movement resembled the effects of a herniated disc in the lower back. However, these theories were met with strong pushback from supporters and medical professionals who viewed the same footage differently.

Another X user, who claimed to be a doctor of physical therapy, weighed in on the debate, stating that Trump's gait appeared perfectly normal. He questioned the logic of suggesting an impairment that could be 'turned on and off at will' by the president.

Other commentators urged the public to stop exaggerating the situation, noting that a man of his age normally experiences occasional fatigue. They argued that for an individual nearly 80 years old, Trump remains in relatively good physical shape.

Recurring Concerns Regarding Trump's Health

This isn't the first time netizens noticed that something was off with Trump's mobility. Online sleuths talked about the same matter during Thanksgiving in November 2025.

During that event, many claimed he appeared to be leaning heavily on Melania Trump for support as they navigated their way to Mar-a-Lago. Observers noticed that his steps were unsteady and there were times when he veered to the left.

According to the netizens who saw the footage, Trump was 'staggering.' Some speculated that he needed Melania for support, with some alleging the FLOTUS served as Trump's 'walking cane.'

There have been various rumours about Trump's health, especially after he was seen with bruised and bandaged hands and dozing during cabinet meetings. However, Trump has repeatedly assured the public that his health is 'excellent.'