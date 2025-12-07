Carissa Codel has a unique professional dichotomy–she's a trusted morning news anchor by dawn and transforms into a social media powerhouse later in the day to strike back at her most vicious online critics.

The morning news anchor has captured viral attention by weaponising her polished broadcaster's voice against the deluge of negative comments she receives about her curvy figure, and many netizens are enjoying it.

Why Online Trolls Scrutinise Carissa Codel

Carissa Codel appears on TV as one of Missouri's morning news anchors on KOLR10/KOZL. She is featured anchoring segments such as Carissa 6pm. She has also participated in local programmes, including The Haunted Highlight, where she visited a local haunted attraction in Nixa for its season premiere.

Just as celebrities do, anyone who enters the spotlight is subjected to intense public scrutiny. Codel experiences the same, with many criticising her body shape rather than focusing on her reporting.

Carissa's Creative Response

Carissa Codel didn't let the criticisms get to her, and she didn't dismiss them either. Instead, she collected the worst comments about her and put a creative spin on them, turning them into hilarious content.

Carissa read the harsh comments using her professional voice as a broadcaster. She handled the harassment directed at her with grace, earning her more fans than critics.

Most of the criticism was focused on her weight and physical appearance. The critics noticeably stay away from her profession because she does her job well. But Codel's move of reading the vile messages publicly not only exposed the keyboard warriors but also reminded them that their actions will not always go unchallenged.

Codel's Viral Videos

Carissa shared several videos on Instagram of herself reading her critics' harsh words against her, as if she were reporting. In one video, she says, quoting a critic, 'Honest opinion, touch up the bangs and lose 15 - 20 pounds.'

Another critic left a 'pig' emoji, and Carissa pointed it out, saying, 'As you guys can see from this graphic here, 'pig emoji," as if she's reporting a significant figure about stocks.

In another clip, she dressed like Sabrina Carpenter and read mean comments comparing her to the Please Please Please hitmaker.

'Step aside Sabrina Carpenter. Here comes Sabrina Linebacker,' Codel reads while trying to stop herself from laughing. She continued, 'Guys, when did Sabrina Carpenter eat Sabrina Carpenter?'

She and her friend jokingly thanked another critic who commented, 'If Sabrina Carpenter had a bakery.

Despite having tons of haters, Carissa's positivity receives praises from her supporters, with many applauding her for her creativity in getting back at her bashers.'

'Every anchor I know has dealt with people trying to tear them down. Way to stand beautifully in your confidence and have fun with these outrageous comments. You are gorgeous inside and out!' one commented.

'Hotter than Sabrina Carpenter button,' another wrote.

Another user said that they were 'becoming slightly obsessed' with Codel. Another netizen wondered where all the hate was coming from, since they found Codel 'so fine.'

Codel's Commitment to Body Positivity

Carissa Codel's online activity is more than just entertainment; she's also sending a clear message about body acceptance. She is confident and embraces her curvy figure. She is comfortable in her body despite the pressure from the media to conform to their definition of beauty standards.

Her talent for generating viral content from the hate she's receiving is her way of fighting back against her trolls. She's clearly defining her own narrative and refuses to back down from the unwarranted harassment trying to overshadow her accomplishments.