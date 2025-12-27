On Dec. 17, 2025, Kamala Harris was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her book 107 Days. During the show, host Jimmy Kimmel asked her directly about rumours about Donald Trump's health. An Axios-Ipsos poll from June 2025 found that 80% of Americans think presidents should have cognitive tests and make the results public. 81% of Americans also think candidates should have age limits.

By July 2025, Data for Progress noted that more and more voters were unsure about Trump's mental fitness to serve until 2029. What if the man who rushed back to the White House is hiding a weakness that even his biggest critics can't ignore? Kamala Harris didn't hold back on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She brought up Donald Trump's health in a big way, even though there are rumours that his second term is marked by visible decline.​

Captain Sean Barbabella, the White House doctor, wrote in April 2025 that Trump was in 'excellent cognitive and physical health'. He said that Trump's bruised hands were due to taking aspirin and shaking hands a lot, and that his legs were swelling because of chronic venous insufficiency, which press secretary Karoline Leavitt said was happening in July 2025. While promoting her memoir 107 Days, the former vice president had to answer host Jimmy Kimmel's questions about the 79-year-old president's health.

This is a topic that has been on people's minds since he became the oldest president in US history in January 2025. Trump's claims of being in 'perfect shape' ring hollow against a backdrop of fewer public appearances and fixations on cognitive tests, as evidenced by bruises on his hands, starting work at noon and reports of falling asleep. Harris's sharp replies cut through the noise and show what she thinks is dangerous denial in a high-stakes office.​

Trump Health and Harris: Hypocrisy Snorted Off

Kimmel zeroed in on the double standard: 'Republicans had mercilessly attacked President Biden for his age and his mental faculties, and yet now we see the current president falling asleep at meetings and drooling on paperwork, and they seem to have no problem with that. Does that seem hypocritical to you?'​

Harris, with a knowing smirk, snorted, 'Ya think?' Her two-word zinger captured the frustration felt by many Democrats, who watched Biden endure relentless age jabs only for Trump's quirks to draw shrugs from the same crowd. Harris urged vigilance: 'Do not normalize what's happening or surrender your power'. It's a call echoing beyond late-night TV, as voters grapple with the human cost of an elderly leader steering a divided nation.​

Trump's team doesn't believe any of it, pointing to an MRI scan from October that he said was 'as good as the doctors had ever seen'. But analysts point out that he has bruises on his hands, which are often covered up or bandaged, and that he skips early mornings and naps through roundtables.

These aren't just ideas; they make people afraid that they won't remember things during crises, like trade talks or risky foreign policy decisions. For families watching a grandfatherly figure fail, it's a harsh reminder of how death can happen in the spotlight of power. Psychologist John Gartner said in August 2025 that Trump was having trouble finishing his thoughts and predicted that things would get worse by the end of his term.​

Trump Health and Harris: Unwell or Unyielding?

Kimmel pressed on Trump's fibs: does he believe them, or just crave applause? Harris shot back, 'or he is just unwell.' Her aside lands heavy, tying physical signs to mental strain in a presidency defined by bombast. Since term two began, Trump's scaled-back schedule has sparked talk of overcompensation — endless boasts about acing cognitive tests that experts say might betray the opposite. In October 2025, Trump mislabelled the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) — a basic dementia screen, not an IQ test — as a 'very hard IQ test' he aced at Walter Reed.​

The implications ripple wide. Allies worry about continuity if health buckles under 24/7 demands; opponents see vulnerability in a leader prone to manic addresses. Harris, fresh from her electoral loss, positions herself as truth-teller, her book detailing those tense 107 days in the Oval. Public trust hangs in balance: polls show rising unease over an octogenarian's stamina, mirroring Biden-era debates but with reversed partisan spins.

Americans feel the weight every day. Grandparents falling asleep after lunch? I can relate. But in the Oval Office, it could put national security at risk by making sleepy decisions about tariffs and unclear responses to threats. Harris's barbs make the stakes higher, turning gossip from tabloids into important talk.

Republicans complain, but there are still videos of Trump waking up suddenly at White House events. In December 2025, there were new hand bandages and makeup covering up marks at a cabinet meeting because of ongoing venous concerns.​

Trump's team keeps saying he is strong, but he keeps getting bruises, taking naps, and starting work at noon. Harris's Kimmel moment makes a bigger worry clear: is it safe for ambition and age to live together? It's not funny for voters; it's about keeping democracy safe from one man's possible failure.

As polls reveal 80% of Americans demanding presidential cognitive tests and growing doubts over Trump's fitness through 2029, Harris's stark warning demands action — urge transparency on leaders' health.