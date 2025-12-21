Gisele Bündchen has quietly stepped into a powerful new chapter of her life, and it took just hours for the internet to explode.

News that the Brazilian supermodel had married jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente in a low key ceremony was barely out when her ex husband Tom Brady appeared to respond with a cryptic burst of social media activity, sending fans into speculation over whether the timing was coincidence or something more pointed.

The posts, shared shortly after reports of the wedding surfaced, reignited fascination with one of celebrity culture's most scrutinised former power couples.

Who Is Gisele Bündchen?

Gisele Bündchen rose to global fame as part of the first wave of Brazilian models who reshaped the fashion industry.

At a time when extreme thinness dominated runways, Bündchen stood out for her confidence, athletic frame and commanding walk. Her curvier look helped reset beauty standards, and she quickly became the new benchmark.

She went on to work with the world's top designers, became one of Victoria's Secret's most recognisable faces, and expanded far beyond modelling. Over the years, Bündchen launched successful business ventures, appeared in film and television projects, produced her own show and served as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Many in the industry regard her as the last true supermodel, not only because of her fame, but due to her longevity, discipline and formidable business power.

Why She Is Richer Than Tom Brady

Bündchen's success is not measured in magazine covers alone.

Her estimated net worth stands at around $400 million (£315 million), built entirely on her own career.

During the first two decades of Brady's NFL career, he earned roughly $330 million (£260 million) from salary and endorsements. Over that same period, Bündchen is estimated to have earned more than $500 million (£395 million).

At the height of their marriage, their combined fortune was believed to be around $650 million (£515 million).

Bündchen's wealth stems from modelling contracts, global endorsements, business ventures and property holdings across several countries. Her financial independence has long set her apart, reinforcing that she was never simply the partner of a sports star, but a powerhouse in her own right.

A Quiet New Marriage

After finalising her divorce from Brady in October 2022, Bündchen gradually retreated from the public spotlight.

She later began a relationship with Joaquim Valente, a jiu jitsu trainer and self defence academy founder. The pair reportedly started dating in 2023 and kept their relationship largely private.

In December, Bündchen and Valente quietly tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at their Florida home, according to TMZ. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family, marking a deeply personal milestone rather than a public spectacle.

Earlier this year, the couple also welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Tom Brady's Post Sparks Speculation

Just hours after reports of Bündchen's marriage emerged, Brady broke his social media silence.

The former NFL star shared a selfie wearing a white hoodie emblazoned with the words 'Forever young', adding the caption 'Yuppppppp 100'. In a second post, he appeared relaxed and confident, posing in sportswear while holding a football and tagging his personal brand.

Brady did not mention Bündchen or her marriage directly, but the timing immediately set tongues wagging.

Some fans interpreted the posts as proof he was unfazed, while others saw them as a subtle response to his ex wife moving on.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years and share two children, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also father to son Jack from a previous relationship.

Though their marriage ended quietly, moments like this show that public fascination with their lives remains as intense as ever.