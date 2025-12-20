Victoria Beckham is reportedly facing a bittersweet Christmas celebration this year. After all, she knows that her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, will not be there, having opted to spend the holiday with his wife, Nicola Peltz, in the United States.

But even if Brooklyn is absent, Victoria still wants to make the holidays as memorable as possible for her other children. A source claims she is determined not to let the situation ruin their festive time and will focus on spending it with 'people who actually want to be there'.

Beckham Family's Christmas Plans Unveiled

According to Heat World, Victoria vowed not to make Brooklyn's absence ruin their family's Christmas.

'Normally, Vic can't wait for Christmas. But this year, she can't help feeling sad about the situation – it's been a whole year since they were all together as a family. That being said, she's determined not to let this ruin their precious festive time. She wants them to focus on the good things – and enjoy spending time with people who actually want to be there,' the source said.

The Beckhams will reportedly celebrate Christmas Day in their Cotswolds home, where extended family will join them. And on the day, the Beckhams will enjoy David Beckham's cooking and continue their family tradition of opening Christmas stockings.

'The kids may be older now, but Vic still insists on doing stockings for everyone. Her youngest niece and nephew believe in Santa, so everyone embraces that. And, as usual, Harper will get spoiled – Vic loves buying her make-up and clothes. She's also made sure that everyone has matching pyjamas, including the dogs!' the source said.

Beckhams on an Unfollowing Spree on Instagram

The family tension was highlighted this week amid reports that David and Victoria unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram. A source told The Sun that the bold move is proof that the Beckhams have not hashed out their issues.

'This is the ultimate snub in 2025, and it shows just how deep their rift is,' the source said.

However, it is also possible for Brooklyn to have blocked his parents first, which would make it appear that David and Victoria are no longer following him. The move follows a similar pattern from July, when Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham also unfollowed Brooklyn and Peltz on Instagram.

In July, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham also unfollowed Brooklyn and Peltz on Instagram.

An Anxious Reunion?

Despite the Christmas separation, reports suggest that Victoria could reunite with Brooklyn when they attend Holly Ramsay's wedding on 27 December. The source claimed that Brooklyn already RSVP'd to the event, so Victoria couldn't help but feel anxious over their possible reunion.

'The Beckhams normally head to Miami the day after Boxing Day for New Year, but as Holly is getting married on the 27th, they will all attend the wedding and will then fly out for some winter sun. It'll be a bittersweet time for them because of Brooklyn, but the Beckhams won't let the situation ruin Christmas,' the source said.

As of writing, Victoria and Brooklyn have not made any new comments about their alleged feud.