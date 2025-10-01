Hamish Steele is once again in the headlines, but this time not just for his animation. The creator of Netflix's Dead End: Paranormal Park has been swept into a storm after controversial comments online, sparking backlash from fans and even drawing the attention of Elon Musk.

Yet behind the noise, Steele's story is one of ambition, talent, and controversy — and 10 photos charting his journey tell us exactly who he is.

Early Beginnings

Hamish Steele grew up in Somerset, England, surrounded by folklore and myth — a backdrop that would later influence his work. After graduating from Kingston University in 2013, Steele quickly began building a reputation as a young creative voice.

Early photographs from this time show him at small comic conventions, showcasing self-published works such as Pantheon, which began as a Kickstarter project before being picked up by Nobrow Press.

Breaking Through With DeadEndia

By 2014, Steele had launched DeadEndia, a webcomic that introduced audiences to Barney, a transgender teen, and Norma, an autistic Pakistani-American girl. Its quirky mix of horror, comedy, and representation caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Photos from convention panels capture Steele engaging with readers and proudly displaying artwork. The series eventually won a dedicated following, leading to a landmark deal with Netflix.

Netflix Spotlight

In 2022, Dead End: Paranormal Park debuted on Netflix, adapting DeadEndia into a full-fledged animated series. Steele served as showrunner, steering the project to critical acclaim. The series earned a British Animation Award, a GLAAD award, and currently enjoys a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Behind-the-scenes stills of Steele with the creative team show his rise from freelance illustrator to internationally recognised director. At 32 years old, his estimated net worth is reported to be in the range of £1–2 million, largely from publishing deals and streaming royalties.

Backlash And The Road Ahead

In recent weeks, Steele has faced heavy scrutiny following inflammatory comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Screenshots of his posts went viral, prompting Elon Musk to call him a 'groomer' and cancel his Netflix subscription.

He’s a groomer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

The backlash mirrors wider tensions in entertainment, with several other public figures also criticised for their remarks. Yet Steele continues to create, with his next project, Go-Man: Champion of Earth, set for release in 2025.

Public appearances and promotional photos show him already preparing for the launch, signalling that despite controversy, his career is far from over.

Hamish Steele remains a figure both celebrated and divisive — a storyteller who carved out a space for queer narratives in animation, while also drawing headlines for all the wrong reasons.