Panic swept across Cebu and nearby provinces on Tuesday night after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near Bogo City, forcing evacuations, damaging historic structures, and reigniting fears of the dreaded "Big One."

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) confirmed the quake struck at 9:59 p.m., Philippine Time, with its epicentre 17 kilometres northeast of Bogo City. Initially recorded as a magnitude 6.7, it was later upgraded to 6.9, with a shallow depth of just 5 kilometres and tectonic origin.

Strong Shaking Across the Visayas

The tremor rattled multiple provinces across the Visayas and beyond. PHIVOLCS reported Intensity V shaking in Argao, Cebu; Sipalay City, Negros Occidental; Lapu-Lapu City; and Tacloban City. Intensity IV was observed in San Fernando, Cebu; Roxas City, Capiz; Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental; Ubay, Bohol; Laoang, Northern Samar; Catbalogan City, Samar; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Bulan and Bulusan, Sorsogon; Casiguran, Sorsogon; and Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Weaker tremors of Intensity II to III were also felt in Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Antique, and Northern Samar. PHIVOLCS warned of possible aftershocks. A magnitude 5.0 aftershock was recorded at 10:24 p.m. near Bogo City at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Evacuations and Safety Measures

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival suspended classes at all levels on Wednesday to allow structural inspections of schools and public buildings. He urged private building owners to conduct immediate checks to safeguard tenants, employees, and students.

Patients and staff at the Cebu City Medical Centre were evacuated as a precaution, Governor Pam Baricuatro confirmed. She said tents would be deployed should aftershocks force prolonged outdoor stays.

At Mactan-Cebu International Airport, passengers were temporarily evacuated during safety inspections. Officials stressed that the checks were precautionary to guarantee traveller safety.

Damage Reports Emerge

Photos circulating on social media showed the partial collapse of the centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine in Daanbantayan, Cebu. Authorities are verifying reports of cracks and minor damage in other parts of northern Cebu and Eastern Visayas.

Although the earthquake was powerful, PHIVOLCS clarified there was no tsunami threat. However, experts warned that its shallow depth makes aftershocks both more likely and potentially hazardous.

The Shadow of the 'Big One'

The tremor reignited public fears of the "Big One" — the long-feared megaquake experts warn could devastate the Philippines due to its position along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Officials emphasised that although the Bogo quake was significant, it did not reach the catastrophic scale associated with the hypothetical "Big One." Many recalled the July 2017 Leyte earthquake, which killed several people and destroyed buildings, as another reminder of the country's seismic vulnerability.

Preparing for the Future

Disaster officials again urged residents to remain vigilant. Families were encouraged to participate in earthquake drills, prepare emergency kits, and ensure their homes and workplaces met safety standards.

As aftershocks continue to rattle Cebu, Leyte, Samar, and Negros, residents remain on edge — uncertain if this latest quake was just another tremor or a prelude to something far worse.