Jenny McCarthy has lifted the lid on a health nightmare that began with a simple dental procedure and quickly spiralled into a year-long medical crisis.

The Scary Movie star says a botched implant caused serious health problems that left her in constant pain and led to dramatic weight loss.

Speaking during a November interview in the US, McCarthy explained how the issue unfolded and why recovery took far longer than expected. She described how one infection spread silently and changed her daily life.

While she did not share everything at once, her account reveals how a dental implant became the starting point of months of suffering.

A Dental Procedure That Went Wrong

Jenny McCarthy said the trouble began after a dental implant failed to heal correctly. At first, the issue appeared manageable, but over time, the symptoms grew worse and refused to fade.

'I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs,' McCarthy said. Doctors soon realised the damage ran deeper than expected.

She revealed that she underwent nine surgeries on her mouth as specialists tried to control the spread, but each procedure added more strain. Fans noticed her appearance changing as the health problems continued behind closed doors.

McCarthy Was on Antibiotics for a Year

As treatment continued, Jenny McCarthy said recovery felt out of reach. While doctors tried to heal the swelling, her condition worsened. Teeth and implants began falling out during that period.

'They finally had to dig into my jawbone and found I had a deep bone infection,' she said. The discovery explained why earlier treatments failed.

'I've been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only,' McCarthy added. Relief came and went. 'Every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up.'

The long illness led to noticeable weight loss. McCarthy later confirmed that she has turned a corner. After months of setbacks, she said she can now eat again and feels stronger. She also shared that she is finally 'able to chew again'.

McCarthy's Weight Loss Raised Concern

As the health battle played out, Jenny McCarthy appeared slimmer than ever, prompting concern among fans. She later confirmed it stemmed from prolonged illness rather than intention.

Restricted eating became part of daily life due to pain and medication, and soft foods dominated her meals for months. The situation only eased once doctors addressed the deep infection.

McCarthy said the experience forced her to slow down. During her health ordeal, she became focused on her health while work took a back seat. Now, recovery shapes every decision she makes.

Finding Comfort With Family

With her health improving, Jenny McCarthy has shifted focus towards making memories with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg. She said time together feels more critical after months of illness. However, busy schedules have complicated their plans this year.

'I've been shooting The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he's been in Canada with Boston Blue,' she explained.

Despite that, the couple plans a quiet holiday. 'It's just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other,' McCarthy said. She added that Thanksgiving and Christmas now carry deeper meaning for her and her husband.

McCarthy's Past Health Struggles

This dental crisis followed another health scare earlier this year. Jenny McCarthy previously revealed she became ill after trying a vegan diet, but the experiment quickly backfired.

'I tried vegan and I almost died,' she said during a March podcast appearance. She revealed that after she started the plant-based diet, exhaustion and fatigue soon took over her life.

The diet triggered her celiac disease and worsened existing issues. Doctors later advised a complete change in her diet. So, McCarthy switched to a carnivore diet that included meat, eggs and seafood. When she changed the food she ate, her energy slowly returned.

'Some people work [and] heal better on a vegan diet, and some people don't,' she explained. Her message remained clear. Listen closely to medical advice and physical signals.

Jenny McCarthy continues her recovery while sharing hard-learned lessons. Her story shows how dental implants and dietary choices can affect overall health in unexpected ways.