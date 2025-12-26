Daniel Curtis Lee, former Nickelodeon actor, claimed that his attempt to keep Tylor Chase off the streets for the holidays was unsuccessful because Chase allegedly destroyed the motel room he had paid for.

Within hours after arriving, Chase had left the door open, overturned the refrigerator, and thrown the microwave into the bathtub, according to the former co-star of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. As a result, motel workers had to notify Lee about the mayhem.

Holiday Goodwill Ends in Devastating Call

In an attempt to provide Chase with a secure place to spend Christmas, Lee allegedly rented a room at a nearby motel. Later, he received a phone call from management informing him that the room had been trashed, the door was left open, and the appliances were damaged and scattered.

'They're upset,' Lee said in the video. 'The door is left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refrigerator is turned over. I just feel so devastated.'

Despite having a temporary roof over his head, it was evident from the scene that Chase, who has been homeless in recent months was still going through a serious crisis.

In a social media video, Lee talked about the incident and he explained what he had discovered. He acknowledged that several family members had cautioned him that prior hotel postings 'didn't work' and frequently ended horribly, but he had disregarded their advice.

'His family told me that they tried the hotel thing before, but it didn't work,' Lee said, regret evident in his voice. 'I just feel so devastated.'

Lee claimed that despite his desire to think that 'this time would be different,' he was met with old patterns.

'What More Can We Do?'

Lee's message was both a plea and a lament: 'We got him into the hotel. Hooray, everyone's happy. Tyler's happy? Not the case.'

In his update, Lee conveyed his sorrow and disappointment saying that he just doesn't know what more friends can do when someone consistently declines assistance. He clarified that the incident had nothing to do with money or broken furniture rather with witnessing a childhood friend fall farther away from stability.

Lee also emphasised that even he and others have made an effort to provide Chase with assistance, a place to stay, and treatment options, he still rejects expert treatments. He said that the motel incident shows that when core problems are ignored, sincerely intended interventions are insufficient.

'We have to do something, guys. And I just want a little,' Lee said while discussing the phone conversations that brought Chase.

However, Lee emphasised that occasional hotel rooms and free food are insufficient. He insisted that Chase requires long-term care, secure housing, and expert assistance not simply fleeting acts of kindness.

Critique of California's Mental-Health System

Lee also used the occasion to critique California's mental health system in addition to making a personal confession.

'LA, we got to do better. Riverside County at this point. And California, there's the CARE Act. Let's make sure that it's functioning,' Lee urged.

Moreover, he maintained that individuals like Chase slip between the cracks and alternate between homelessness and short-term housing without receiving long-term medical, psychological, or addiction treatment. He believes that the state needs better and easily available systems.

Amid the bleak update, Lee also thanked Blaze Pizza for providing Chase with complimentary dinners till the end of the month, pointing out that tiny deeds of kindness may have a big short-term impact.

Along with an outpouring of sympathy and praise for Lee, the update has raised concerns for Chase's safety. As the former child star's problems are made public, the disorganised hotel room serves as a brutal reminder of how challenging and terrible it may be to help someone who isn't yet ready or able to grab the lifelines being thrown at them.