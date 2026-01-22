A nine-day search for a missing British tourist in Thailand has ended in tragedy, leaving a family in mourning and a community united in grief. Joshua Kershaw, a 21-year-old from Grimsby, was found dead in a hotel room in Bangkok after failing to return home as planned. What began as a desperate appeal for information has now become a heartbreaking effort to bring him back to the UK, as loved ones attempt to process an unimaginable loss.

Josh had travelled to Thailand earlier in January for what was meant to be a short holiday. He was due to fly back to London Heathrow on 19 January 2026 but never boarded the flight, prompting UK authorities to classify him as a high-risk missing person and launch an international search effort.

Throughout the ordeal, Josh's family — led by his mother, Jenny Kershaw — shared updates and appeals online, clinging to hope as days passed without answers. That hope was shattered on 21 January, when Jenny confirmed that her son had been found, but not alive

Remembering Josh Kershaw

Joshua Kershaw, a 21-year-old British tourist from Grimsby, was reported missing after failing to board his scheduled return flight to the UK on 19 January 2026.

Josh had travelled alone to Thailand earlier in the month, arriving in Bangkok for what family members said was meant to be a brief holiday.

According to his family, Josh last spoke to his mother shortly before his disappearance, telling her he was heading out to get food.

After contact was lost, UK authorities escalated the case, officially classifying Josh as a high-risk missing person, prompting coordination with Thai officials.

As the search continued, Josh's family launched a GoFundMe appeal to help cover urgent travel, accommodation, and search-related costs.

On 21 January 2026, Josh was found deceased inside a hotel room in Bangkok, nine days after he was last seen, according to family confirmation.

His mother, Jenny Kershaw, shared the devastating news on Facebook, writing that the family was now focused on bringing Josh's body home to the UK.

Tributes quickly poured in from friends, neighbours, and strangers, many describing Josh as kind, gentle, and deeply loved.

Josh's aunt, Jade Kershaw, described the situation as an 'unimaginable nightmare,' explaining that funds raised would now support repatriation and funeral arrangements.

The family has asked for continued thoughts and prayers as they grieve and prepare to lay Josh to rest at home, surrounded by loved ones.

What We Know About Josh's Final Days

Initial reports suggested Josh had travelled to Pattaya, a popular tourist destination. However, later findings indicated he never left Bangkok, where he was staying at a hotel. His body was discovered by hotel staff after several days, according to reporting, though authorities have not released further official details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed it is supporting the family as they navigate the complex and costly repatriation process from Thailand.

Bringing Josh Home

Following confirmation of Josh's death, the family said all funds raised would now go toward returning him to the UK and covering funeral arrangements. In a public message, his aunt thanked supporters for the overwhelming compassion shown during the search, saying the kindness and solidarity had helped sustain the family through the darkest days

Joshua Kershaw's death has left a profound void — not only for his family, but for the many people who followed his story and hoped for a different ending. At just 21 years old, his life was cut tragically short, turning a holiday abroad into a loss that now spans countries, communities, and hearts.

As his loved ones now face the painful task of bringing him home, their message remains clear: Josh was deeply loved, he mattered, and he should be remembered not for how his life ended, but for who he was. In the quiet aftermath of the search, what remains is a community holding space for grief — and a young man remembered with dignity, compassion, and love.