Joshua Kershaw, a 21-year-old British tourist from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, has been found dead in Thailand after going missing during a short holiday.

His death was confirmed on 21 January 2026, following a search that began when he failed to return to the UK as planned.

What began as a worrying case of Joshua Kershaw's disappearance has now turned into a devastating recovery effort for his family, who say they are facing an 'unimaginable nightmare' as they try to bring his body home.

Joshua Kershaw Found Dead in Thailand

Kershaw was found dead on 21 January 2026, nine days after he was last seen. His body was discovered inside a hotel room in Bangkok, Thailand, where he had been staying during his trip.

According to The Sun, hotel staff found him lying in bed, with a bandage around his arm, suggesting he had been there for several days.

The discovery indicated that Kershaw never reached Pattaya, as previously believed, despite early reports placing him there.

His mother, Jenny Kershaw, confirmed Joshua Kershaw's death in a Facebook post after being informed by authorities. She wrote: 'As much as my heart is breaking right now. We have now located Josh. But unfortunately, he was not alive. We are now trying to get his body back to the UK.'

Jenny Kershaw, who lives in Wakefield, had been leading appeals for information throughout the search. Joshua Kershaw had travelled to Thailand for a week-long holiday, flying into Bangkok earlier in January.

Kershaw Went Missing for Nine Days

Joshua Kershaw was last seen on 12 January 2026, with initial reports placing him in Pattaya, a popular tourist area known for its nightlife. He was believed to have arrived at his hotel and contacted his mother shortly afterwards. During that call, he told her he was heading out to get food.

After that conversation, his phone was switched off, and no further contact was made. Kershaw was due to fly home from Bangkok on 19 January 2026 at 8:30 pm local time, arriving at London Heathrow at 6:25 am the following morning. He did not board the flight.

UK authorities later classified Joshua Kershaw's case as high risk. The search was complicated by confusion over his location, as his family believed he had travelled on to Pattaya, while he was later found in Bangkok.

Desperate Family Seeking Help To Bring Him Home

Following his disappearance, Kershaw's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the search and cover urgent costs. The fundraiser was set up by his aunt, Jade Kershaw, as the family tried to travel to Thailand and work with officials.

Jade Kershaw said, 'Our family is living through an unimaginable nightmare. My beloved nephew Joshua Kershaw, just 21 years old, is missing in Pattaya, Thailand, and we are desperately asking for help.'

After his death was confirmed, the family said the funds would now be used to bring his body back to the UK, a process they described as costly and distressing.

Friends, Others Pray for the Kershaw Family

Tributes quickly flooded social media after the announcement of Joshua Kershaw's death. Friends, neighbours and strangers shared messages of sympathy and support with his family.

One supporter wrote: 'So sorry Jen, thinking of you all right now. Been thinking of you all week, was praying he was safe. So sad, RIP Josh.' Others described Joshua Kershaw as a kind and loving young man who offered prayers and comfort to his grieving family.

The response reflected the depth of public support as the Kershaws face the painful task of bringing him home.