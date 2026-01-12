Leonardo DiCaprio walked the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet alone on Sunday night, whilst his girlfriend of more than two years, Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, was notably absent from the ceremony. The 51-year-old actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in One Battle After Another, adding another stop to a tightly managed awards season campaign.

The couple, first romantically linked in late summer 2023, have kept their relationship intensely private despite its apparent seriousness. They have never attended an awards show together, a deliberate choice that reflects DiCaprio's long-standing strategy of limiting access to his personal life even as his professional profile remains high.

DiCaprio's Privacy Philosophy

In a December 2025 interview with Time magazine, DiCaprio explained the thinking behind his low-profile approach to fame. He described it as a balancing act he has tried to manage for his entire adult life, saying his simple rule is to only step into the spotlight when he has something to say or something to show, and to 'disappear as much as you possibly can' the rest of the time. That mindset took shape in the aftermath of Titanic, when the intensity of global attention prompted him to ask how he could sustain a long career without burning out or overexposing himself.

DiCaprio concluded that the best way to remain in demand was to 'get out of people's face', a philosophy that now extends to how he and Ceretti move through high-profile events. At the 2025 Met Gala, they chose to walk the carpet separately and reconnect inside rather than pose together. At the One Battle After Another premiere, DiCaprio again walked the red carpet solo, with Ceretti joining him away from the cameras once guests were inside the venue.

Ceretti has acknowledged the trade-offs that come with dating someone whose name dominates headlines. Speaking to Vogue France, she said that once a person is in a relationship with someone more famous, they risk being reduced to 'girlfriend of...', which she described as extremely annoying. She noted that strangers often frame her as 'so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex', a narrative she has worked against by leaning on her own credentials and body of work.

Ceretti's Impressive Modelling Career

Born on 7 June 1998 in Brescia, Italy, Ceretti entered the Elite Model Look competition at 14,and was selected as a finalist and signed with Elite Model Management. She made her runway debut in Milan for designer Kristina Ti. By 2016, she had landed the cover of Vogue Italia in a shoot by legendary photographer Steven Meisel.

The following year proved transformative—she appeared on the covers of Vogue Japan, American Vogue (including the magazine's 125th anniversary issue), and Vogue France. By 2018, she had achieved the rare feat of appearing on all 'Big Four' Vogue editions—UK, US, France, and Italy.

The late Karl Lagerfeld became one of Ceretti's most important champions, regularly casting her in Fendi and Chanel shows and cementing her position on the top-tier runway circuit. As of 2024, she has walked in around 400 fashion shows and appeared on 24 Vogue covers, including numerous repeat bookings. Her runway résumé includes every major house, from Versace, Valentino, and Givenchy to Ralph Lauren, and she has fronted campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Chanel, and Emilio Pucci. By 2025, industry reports widely regarded her as one of the highest-paid models of her generation, with a diversified mix of runway work, campaigns, and endorsements.

Before her relationship with DiCaprio, Ceretti was married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri from 2020 to 2023. DiCaprio, meanwhile, is set to return to the awards circuit at the Actors Awards on 1 March, where he is nominated for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role.