Over the past weeks, Ariana Grande fans have been eagerly scanning every interview and red-carpet appearance for clues about what might come next in her music career. With the singer currently enjoying a high-profile run as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, speculation around new material has reached fever pitch. However, Grande has now offered a clear and, for some fans, disappointing update on her music timeline.

Speaking to Billboard during awards season, the pop star made it clear that while music remains close to her heart, patience will be required. Despite teasing an upcoming project she's excited about, Grande confirmed that no new music will arrive before she embarks on her forthcoming tour.

No New Music Before Tour Launch

Grande is set to return to the stage with her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicks off on June 6, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in California. When asked whether fans could expect any new releases ahead of the tour, her answer was firm. Asked if any new music would drop before she hits the road, Grande gave a decisive 'no'.

Nearly two years after the release of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, the singer addressed fans' expectations with trademark honesty. 'Nothing is coming before May. I love them [Arianators] so much, but sometimes I want to ask, "Do you think there's another version of me out there who had time to write an album?" Not yet — but soon enough'.

The comment sparked immediate reaction online, with some fans expressing disappointment while others praised her transparency. The statement also highlighted how stretched Grande's schedule has been as she balances music, acting and awards-season commitments.

A 'Top-Secret' Project Still in the Works

While new songs are not imminent, Grande did tease another creative venture she is 'very excited about'. In an interview with Variety, she revealed that something new is on the horizon, though details remain tightly under wraps. 'There is something else I'm very excited about down the line. I can't say much yet, but it's something that inspires me deeply. It contains multitudes'.

At the same time, the singer is enjoying continued success in Hollywood. Grande attended the Golden Globe Awards for the second consecutive year as a nominee, recognised for her performance as Glinda in the Wicked sequel.

Praising Wicked Collaborators Amid Awards Snubs

Grande also used the interview to speak candidly about awards-season omissions related to Wicked. She expressed disappointment that director Jon M. Chu was not nominated by the Directors Guild of America.

'There aren't enough flowers on this earth for Jon M. Chu' Grande said. 'He's an extraordinary human being and director. This film will be watched for decades to come. He set out to move people, to challenge them, to make them better allies and better humans — and he succeeded'.

She also voiced strong support for co-star Cynthia Erivo, whose portrayal of Elphaba has earned widespread praise despite missing out on a Screen Actors Guild nomination this year. 'Cynthia's performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we've seen' Grande said. 'And it will be referenced and adored for generations. That can't be taken away'.

Grande added that the collaborative nature of the project made its success deeply shared. 'That's why I say every good thing that happens to me belongs to them, too. None of this exists in isolation'.

For now, Ariana Grande appears focused on honouring each chapter of her career without rushing the next. While fans may be disappointed by the lack of immediate new music, her comments to Billboard suggest that when it does arrive, it will be shaped by intention rather than pressure.