People are doing a double-take as Belle Hassan makes her highly-anticipated return to the villa for Love Island: All Stars, exuding completely fresh vibes that have fans obsessing over her stunning new look.

Ditching the signature blonde hair from Season 5, Belle has undergone a total transformation, debuting a sultry dark brunette style that has sent fans into a frenzy.

We've rounded up 10 must-see photos of her new look, showing exactly why the internet is losing its mind over this 'glow-up'—proving she's the ultimate All-Star.

Who is Belle Hassan?

Born on 6 March 1998, the 27-year-old Belle is a quintessential 'Love Island' legend who first burst onto the screens as a feisty Casa Amor bombshell during the iconic 2019 series, 'Love Island' Season 5.

The professional makeup artist, who hails from Bromley, quickly became a fan favourite for her straight-talking attitude and her high-profile romance with fellow islander Anton Danyluk, eventually finishing the show in a respectable fifth place.

While she is well known for her famous father—the celebrated British actor Tamer Hassan—Belle has firmly carved out her own niche as a powerhouse influencer and beauty expert.

Despite her Love Island fame, Belle has continued working as a make-up artist and has opened a studio offering appointments and lessons to the public.

On Instagram, she has 843,000 followers under the handle B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan).

Now, Belle is back seven years later, tired of the break-up and ready to find her husband.

Belle Hassan's Previous Blond Look

In 2019, during Love Island Season 5, the Casa Amor bombshell rocked her signature blond hair along with her fuller eyelashes, full-glam and bold style.

While having this iconic look, Belle also has a fair share of iconic scenes in Season 5. Her Casa Amor entrance is one of those iconic scenes.

Belle made an immediate impact when she entered as a bombshell during the Casa Amor twist. She successfully turned Anton Danyluk's head, providing one of the most successful Casa Amor connections of the season and securing her place in the main villa.

Another iconic—and utterly unhinged—moment at the villa occurred while Belle was still rocking her blonde hair, when she proved she was truly 'all in' with Anton by helping him with his grooming routine—specifically, shaving his bottom. The incident became a running joke throughout the season and cemented her reputation as a real 'good sport.'

If we're talking about the most iconic moments of the season, the drama reached its peak during the 'Meet the Parents' episode, when Belle's father, the legendary British 'hard-man' actor Tamer Hassan, made his entrance.

Looking every bit like he had stepped straight out of a gangster film, Tamer immediately raised the stakes in the villa. Watching the confident Anton visibly sweat as Tamer warned him they'd be having 'a chat' later was pure television gold—a protective 'dad moment' for the ages.

Belle Hassan Debuts Sultry Dark Brunette Style

Now making her sensational comeback on Love Island: All Stars in 2026, Belle has completely reinvented her look, swapping her signature blonde for a sultry dark brunette, adding a septum piercing, more defined lips, and glamorous makeup that accentuates her sculpted features.

The 27-year-old enters the villa with a newfound maturity, ready to find 'the one' while once again proving why she remains one of the most captivating personalities in reality TV history.

Ahead of her appearance on All Stars, Belle spoke about the personal growth she hopes viewers will notice alongside her striking new look.

She said: 'I think I'm a little bit (minuscule!) more mature... the dark hair, they'll definitely notice that,' adding, 'I'm not shy anymore; they'll see more of my personality.'