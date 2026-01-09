Kathryn Hahn is reportedly being considered by Disney to play Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled. The actress, celebrated for her role in Agatha All Along, is said to be in talks to portray the manipulative witch who raises Rapunzel while exploiting her magical hair for eternal youth. Her potential casting comes after Scarlett Johansson exited the project, leaving fans eager to know why she passed on the role.

The film itself is shaping up to be one of Disney's most anticipated adaptations. Teagan Croft will star as Rapunzel alongside Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, with Michael Gracey directing and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson penning the screenplay. The 2010 animated original grossed around £465 million worldwide, and the studio hopes to recapture that success with a fresh take on the beloved fairy tale.

Croft and Manheim Step Into Iconic Roles

Croft, best known for her role as Raven in Titans, will portray Rapunzel, the young woman whose magical hair holds healing powers. Manheim, star of Disney's Zombies franchise, takes on the role of Flynn Rider, the charming thief who stumbles upon her hidden tower.

The studio reportedly conducted a screen test and chemistry reading in London in December 2025 for the two main lead roles, before finalising the decision to cast Croft and Manheim.

Kathryn Hahn In Talks To Play Mother Gothel

Days after the announcement, rumours began circulating that Kathryn Hahn is being eyed for the role of Mother Gothel. This follows reports that Scarlett Johansson, who was previously rumoured to be attached to the role, has exited the project.

Variety confirmed that Hahn, star of Agatha All Along, is in talks to play the manipulative witch who raises Rapunzel while exploiting her magical hair for eternal youth. Mother Gothel's duality — presenting herself as a protective and loving mother while secretly serving her own selfish desires — cements her status as one of Disney's most memorable villains.

Hahn's vocal talents add weight to the speculation, given that the character features in a musical number in the original animated film, singing 'Mother Knows Best'.

In Agatha All Along, Hahn performed the lead vocals for the viral hit 'The Ballad of the Witches' Road', alongside cast members including Patti LuPone.

Hahn's Disney Connection

Hahn is no stranger to Disney, having portrayed Agatha Harkness in WandaVision and the Disney+ spinoff Agatha All Along.

Beyond Disney, Hahn stars in Apple TV+'s The Studio, a satirical comedy created by Seth Rogen, and has appeared in acclaimed series including Mrs. Fletcher, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Transparent.

Why Scarlett Johansson Passed on the Role

Fans have questioned why Scarlett Johansson, once rumoured for the role, is no longer attached to the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress stepped away to focus on other projects this year, including the reboot of The Exorcist and The Batman Part II.

Johansson is expected to play Gilda Gold — who eventually becomes Gilda Dent — the wife of Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II.

Meanwhile, her role in The Exorcist has not been officially confirmed, but director Mike Flanagan stated that her performance will be 'grounded and real' and will serve as the lead protagonist.

Disney is reportedly set to begin filming Tangled in June 2026, with principal photography taking place in the UK. Historic sites will be used to recreate the Kingdom of Korona. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.