Every member of the LGBTQIA+ community has their own coming-out story. For hockey player Jesse Kortuem, sharing his truth within a hyper-masculine sport came with a distinct set of challenges. After years of silence, however, an unexpected source of inspiration helped him find the courage to speak openly. Following the impact of the hit series 'Heated Rivalry,' Kortuem officially came out as gay in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

Here is the story of Jesse Kortuem, and how 'Heated Rivalry' helped spark his journey towards authenticity.

Who is Hockey Player Jesse Kortuem?

Jesse Kortuem is a hockey player from Minnesota, often referred to as the 'State of Hockey.' The youngest of four brothers, he grew up immersed in sport and developed a deep passion for hockey at a young age. While he never played in the NHL, Kortuem competed as both a defenceman and centre across several leagues.

He has spoken openly about being raised in a traditional sporting environment, one steeped in expectations of toughness and masculinity. That culture, he has said, made it difficult for him to reconcile his love for the game with his sexuality, ultimately delaying his decision to come out.

At just 17, Kortuem walked away from his high school team and distanced himself from the wider hockey community, fearing that he could not exist openly as both a gay man and a hockey player.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: 'As a young teenager, I carried a weight that did not seem to fit into that world, and I lived in a constant state of dichotomy. I loved the game, but I lived with a persistent fear. I wondered how I could be gay and still play such a tough and masculine sport.'

Years later, after living in New York and Atlanta, Kortuem found a renewed sense of belonging through the inclusive 'Cutting Edges' hockey community, which he has described as a turning point in his life.

No Longer Afraid to Show His Truth

After years of hiding, Kortuem has finally embraced his sexuality and is no longer afraid to show his truth. On Facebook, he came out as gay and credited 'Heated Rivalry' for helping him do so, having struggled with this for years amid his athletic pursuits.

On the post, he wrote: 'In hockey, there is nothing like hitting the ice after the Zamboni leaves behind a fresh, smooth sheet of ice,' he added, 'For many hockey players, the sound of skates carving on that fresh ice is just a normal part of warm-ups before a game or practice. But for me, it is the sound of a place where I felt I had to hide.'

Kortuem also thanked The Cutting Edges Hockey Club for being a 'bridge.' He said, 'Standing on the ice, wearing your jersey that represents both my sport and my community, felt like a bridge being built over a gap I had lived with for decades.'

He added that he is a private person and does not usually share on social media, but something recently sparked in him—it's Heated Rivalry. He wrote: 'Lately, something has sparked in me (ok – yes credit to #HeatedRivalry). I realized it is finally time to share a journey I have kept close to the vest for a long time.'

Kortuem confessed that he lived in 'persistent fear' that his sexuality would be discovered despite knowing to himself that he loved hockey more than anything, knowing that coming out to his team would change everything.

'Like many closeted athletes, revealing who I truly was to my team would change everything in an instant, their opinion of me, could bring negative attention to the team with the "gay player,"' he shared.

He added, 'So I never took the chance. I spent every week in a locker room with guys I respected, yet I still did not feel safe enough to tell them who I truly was.'

But in 2017, Kortuem began to 'reconcile these two halves of [his] life' after choosing to participate in a gay hockey tournament in 2017, saying, 'from that moment forward, [his] life has never been the same.'

Kortuem said that he decided to come out because, 'I want to speak to the athletes out there who are still in the closet or struggling to find their way.'

Jesse Kortuem Praise 'Heated Rivalry'

In an interview with Out Magazine, Kortuem praised the influence of 'Heated Rivalry' to the community.

He said, 'I know many closeted and gay men in the hockey world are being hit hard by Heated Rivalry's success. Never in my life did I think something so positive and loving could come from such a masculine sport. I've struggled the last few weeks to put these emotions into words, fearing the impact on team dynamics, etc.'

'Today, I took the step to finally tell my hockey journey and my story. I'm beyond grateful for all the positive comments I've received from past teammates and high school teammates,' he added.

'Heated Rivalry' is based on the 'Game Changers' book series. It follows the decade-long secret romance between two elite hockey superstars, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who are public enemies on the ice but private lovers behind closed doors.

The story is a masterclass in the enemies-to-lovers trope, charting their evolution from competitive 'hate-hookups' to a deep, transformative love that challenges their careers and the hyper-masculine world of professional sports.