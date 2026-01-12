A 325-mile drive through the bitter December night may be the thread that unravels a tragic double homicide in Ohio. While most families were preparing for New Year's celebrations, a grim discovery in the Weinland Park district of Columbus changed everything for one local family. Authorities allege that a Chicago-based physician crossed state lines not to save lives, but to brutally end two of them.

Police have charged 39-year-old Michael McKee in connection with the murders of his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her current husband, Spencer Tepe. This arrest of a medical professional stands in stark contrast to the victims' reputation in their community. Friends and family have described the Tepes as wonderful people who led happy lives, making the violent nature of their deaths even harder for those who knew them to comprehend.

Welfare Check Leads to Discovery

Concerns were first raised when Spencer Tepe, a 37-year-old dentist, did not show up for work at his practice. Police officers responded to the family house to perform a welfare check and found both Spencer and 39-year-old Monique dead from gunshot wounds.

The couple's two young children were also inside the home at the time. They were found physically unharmed, just rooms away from where their parents were killed. This detail has left the community mourning a devoted father and a stay-at-home mother described as 'vivacious' by those who loved her.

Surveillance Footage Exposes Suspect's Movement

Detectives worked swiftly to piece together a timeline, and their breakthrough came from neighbourhood technology. According to court filings, investigators utilised surveillance cameras near the Tepe residence to track a suspicious vehicle spotted on the night of the homicides, December 30.

The vehicle in question was identified as being registered to McKee. Police allege the car made the long trek from his home area—a distance of roughly 325 miles—to the crime scene. Detectives noted in official records that the vehicle 'arrived just before the homicides and left shortly after.' It was subsequently located near McKee's office in Rockford, Illinois, a discovery that solidified his status as the prime suspect.

From Amicable Divorce to Alleged Murder

The motive remains the subject of intense speculation, particularly given the prior legal history between the suspect and the victim. Records indicate that McKee and Monique Tepe married in 2015 but filed for divorce just two years later in 2017. At the time of their separation, McKee was living in Virginia, and reports suggested the split was amicable, with no children born of that union.

Monique eventually found love again, marrying Spencer Tepe in 2020. Relatives remember the Tepes as a couple who frequently hosted gatherings for loved ones. While Spencer focused on his dentistry practice, Monique was a loving mother. Now, McKee sits in the Winnebago County Jail, awaiting extradition to Franklin County for a court hearing scheduled for January 12. As prosecutors build their case using neighbourhood surveillance, the question of why this past chapter reopened with such deadly force remains unanswered.