The routine of a typical Saturday afternoon was shattered for a Chicago family when a beloved educator failed to return from a simple health appointment. Linda Brown, a dedicated special education teacher within the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system, has not been seen since 3 January 2026.

The silence following her disappearance has left a void in her community and sparked an urgent, city-wide search for answers. Her husband, Antwon Brown, has been pleading with the public to help him find his missing wife.

The Vanishing Of A Dedicated Educator In Bronzeville

Linda Brown had an acupuncture appointment on 3 January. However, she reportedly didn't make it and was last seen in the 4500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

While investigators believe she may have reached her destination, the trail goes cold immediately following the time her session would have concluded. The 53-year-old teacher is known for her punctuality and her unwavering commitment to her family and her students.

Her husband, Antwon Brown, raised the alarm when she did not arrive back at their residence as expected. He described the situation as completely out of character for his wife, who maintains a consistent and reliable schedule.

Antwon last saw his wife on Friday midnight, 2 January, going Saturday, 3 January. According to him, they watched a movie before going to bed, and she was no longer around when he woke up.

'I woke up at 8:45 a.m. and she was gone,' Antwon told FOX32 Chicago. 'She took her purse and credit cards, but I'm thinking she was at acupuncture.'

Also, Linda was supposed to return to work on Monday, 5 January, after taking a few months' leave. So, her family was at a loss as to why she suddenly went missing.

Linda's sister, Lisa Quintana, also found the situation unsettling, saying it was 'so not like her.'

Antwon: 'She Has a Little Mental Issues Going On'

While it remains unclear why Linda suddenly went missing, her husband explained that she had a history of 'mental issues.' However, it's reportedly the first time she's gone missing.

'She has a little mental issues going on, and she took a leave of absence from her job to get help for that,' Antwon told WBBM. 'As school was getting closer, it was kind of getting worse, like the anxiety, the panic attacks.'

Linda teaches at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport.

Linda's Car Found Abandoned

A significant break in the case occurred on 8 January 2026, when authorities located the vehicle Linda Brown had been driving. The Chicago Police Department and her husband confirmed the discovery but noted that she remained missing. They also didn't share the details of where Linda's car was found.

According to ABC7, Linda was seen getting out of her car, but she never returned. The recovery of the vehicle allows forensic teams to search for clues that might indicate her movements or whether a third party was involved. Investigators are looking for electronic data or physical evidence that could point toward a specific direction.

Finding the vehicle is a critical development, yet it introduces a chilling new set of variables into the investigation. Antwon has made several emotional pleas to the public, asking for any information that might lead to her safe return. He remains hopeful but acknowledges the mounting anxiety as each day passes without a direct signal from Linda.

'We don't know where she is. We need to find her because I'm breaking down and I don't know what to do,' he added.

Critical Details For Identifying Linda Brown

Linda Brown is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and she was likely dressed for the cold Chicago winter at the time of her disappearance.

The Area 1 Special Victims Unit is currently handling the case and can be reached at 312-747-8380. No detail is too small, according to investigators, as they piece together the timeline of that Saturday afternoon.