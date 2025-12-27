White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is closing out a monumental year with a joyous announcement that has captivated both political observers and her growing legion of supporters. Just one day after Christmas, the 28-year-old trailblazer revealed that she and her partner are expecting their second child, adding another chapter to a whirlwind romance that has defied conventions and captured headlines.

This latest development comes nearly a year after the couple tied the knot during the bustling lead-up to the inauguration, marking a period of profound professional and personal milestones for the youngest press secretary in history.

With a baby girl due in May 2026, Leavitt continues to balance the relentless demands of the West Wing with a flourishing family life that she describes as 'the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.'

From Financial Struggles to Property Tycoon: The Untold Story of Karoline Leavitt's Husband

While Leavitt commands the podium in Washington, her other half has quietly built an impressive legacy in the granite state of New Hampshire. Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a self-made real estate developer whose journey to success was paved with early challenges and fierce determination.

Growing up in Hudson, New Hampshire, as one of four siblings, Riccio did not always enjoy the financial stability he possesses today. In a candid 2005 interview with the Sunday Herald, he revealed that he faced significant financial insecurity during his years at Plymouth State University, a period that seemingly fuelled his drive for future success.

Following his graduation, Riccio wasted no time in reshaping his destiny, enrolling in a real estate course that would serve as the foundation for his business empire. He eventually established Riccio Enterprises, becoming a formidable scion in the industry with a portfolio that now boasts over 15 rental buildings in the popular coastal town of Hampton Beach.

The couple's paths crossed in 2022 during Leavitt's tenacious campaign for a congressional seat, a meeting orchestrated by a mutual friend at a restaurant owned by the entrepreneur. 'I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends,' Leavitt recalled of that initial encounter, which occurred despite her eventual loss to Democrat Chris Pappas.

Navigating a 32-Year Age Gap: How Karoline Leavitt's Husband Became Her Biggest Supporter

One of the most discussed aspects of their relationship is the 32-year age difference between the 28-year-old press secretary and her 60-year-old spouse. Leavitt has openly addressed the public's curiosity, admitting to The Megyn Kelly Show in February 2025 that while their love story is 'atypical', it works precisely because of where they each stand in life.

'He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career,' she explained to host Megyn Kelly. This dynamic has allowed Riccio to step back and champion his wife's rapid ascent in national politics, providing a stable foundation at home while she navigates the pressures of the White House.

However, introducing Karoline Leavitt's husband to her family was not without its initial anxieties, particularly regarding the 'challenging conversation' about their age difference. Speaking on Pod Force One with Miranda Devine in November 2025, Leavitt confessed that she was nervous about her parents' reaction when the relationship first began.

Fortunately, those fears quickly dissipated once her family witnessed Riccio's character and his genuine devotion to their daughter. 'It became quite easy for them... and now we're all friends,' she shared, noting that Riccio holds a deep respect for her parents and the values they instilled in her.

The couple's family life has moved at a breakneck pace, welcoming their first son, Nicholas 'Niko' Robert Riccio, on 10 July 2024. The timing of Niko's birth was dramatic; just three days later, Leavitt cut her maternity leave short to return to duty following the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler County.

'I looked at my husband and said, 'Looks like I'm going back to work,'' she told The Conservateur, highlighting the unwavering support Riccio provides as the 'best dad' to their son. Celebrating Niko's first birthday in July 2025, Leavitt posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling her son 'sweet, happy, sensitive, funny, and handsome.'

Their nuptials were equally eventful, taking place in January 2025 at the Wentworth By the Sea Country Club in Rye, mere days before President Trump's second inauguration. Now, as they prepare for a daughter in 2026, the couple remains 'thrilled to grow our family,' proving that their unique partnership is built to last.