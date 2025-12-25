Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has launched a blistering attack on Vice President J.D. Vance, accusing the Republican leader of stripping away the veneer from 'white supremacy' in a fiery political row that has marred the festive period. The clash erupted following Vance's provocative speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, where the Vice President declared the 'death' of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Vance, 41, took to the stage in Arizona on Sunday to rally the conservative base, touting the Trump administration's aggressive dismantling of federal DEI regulations. The Vice President claimed these dismantled laws had actively discriminated against white and Asian Americans, a stance that drew raucous applause from the gathered crowd.

'We don't treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,' Vance boasted to the cheering audience, framing the administration's actions as a restoration of meritocracy. He asserted that his party had relegated DEI initiatives 'to the dustbin of history', describing the move as exactly where such policies belong.

Doubling down on his rhetoric, Vance told the crowd that in the United States, citizens no longer need to 'apologise for being white'. He extended this sentiment to Asian Americans, suggesting they no longer need to navigate around their skin colour when applying for university placements.

'We judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can't control,' Vance stated, positioning his administration as the defenders of true equality. He insisted that the government does not persecute individuals for their sexual orientation or gender, demanding only that citizens be 'great American patriots'.

Walz Condemns J.D. Vance for Peddling 'White Supremacy'

While the rhetoric in Phoenix energised the conservative faithful, it provoked a furious response from Governor Walz in Minnesota. The 61-year-old Democrat wasted no time in condemning the Vice President's remarks, interpreting them as a blatant dog whistle to racial divisiveness.

'This is what happens when they target communities for their own benefit,' Walz told his own supporters, clearly appalled by the footage emerging from Arizona. He argued that the administration was scapegoating vulnerable groups and warned, 'This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy.'

Walz has frequently accused the Trump administration of 'waging war' against his state, particularly targeting the Somali community that calls Minnesota home. He framed Vance's comments not as a victory for civil rights, but as an explicit endorsement of racist ideologies that threaten social cohesion.

Addressing the Vice President's specific claim about white guilt, Walz offered a blunt and personal rebuttal. 'When you hear the Vice President of the United States talk about "Now white people won't have to apologise for being white"... That's never once happened in my whole damn life,' Walz claimed.

Erika Kirk Pledges Support for J.D. Vance in 2028

Despite the fierce criticism from the Governor's mansion in Minnesota, Vance's star power appears to be rising unchecked within the conservative movement's inner circle. His appearance at the event clearly resonated with Erika Kirk, the widowed wife of Charlie Kirk and the new leader of TPUSA.

Weeks after sparking rumours with an 'extremely close' hug involving the Vice President, Erika publicly endorsed J.D. Vance for a presidential run in 2028. The 37-year-old told the audience she was committed to getting her 'husband's friend' elected to the highest office in the land 'in the most resounding way possible'.

This endorsement adds significant weight to the speculation surrounding Vance's future political ambitions, even as he currently serves as Donald Trump's number two. Although Vance has yet to officially announce a campaign to succeed his boss, he has dropped heavy hints about his intentions.

In a Fox News interview conducted in November, Vance suggested he would have more to say on the matter following the midterm elections. 'We're going to win the midterms, we're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I'm going to sit down with the President of the United States and talk to him about it,' Vance said at the time, urging supporters to 'focus on the now'.