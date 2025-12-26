Delivering his inaugural Christmas address from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, Pope Leo XIV on Thursday called for compassion and care for the displaced as a spiritual imperative.

In a pointed message that resonated across St Peter's Square and globally, the Chicago-born pontiff used his first Urbi et Orbi address to challenge the rising tide of indifference towards the world's most vulnerable.

While the first American pope refrained from explicitly naming Donald Trump, his condemnation of policies that alienate those traversing the 'American continent' was unmistakably aimed at the US President's aggressive immigration crackdown.

He condemned global indifference towards migrants, refugees and civilians caught in war as his message framed Christmas not as comfort, but as a moral test for nations retreating behind borders and walls.

Pope Leo Champions the Rights of the Oppressed

The pontiff urged the global community to shed its apathy and stand in solidarity with those who have been stripped of their dignity and possessions. He drew a sharp parallel between the Holy Family's plight and modern refugees, specifically mentioning those risking death to cross the Mediterranean or the borders of the Americas for a chance at survival.

'In becoming man, Jesus took upon himself our fragility, identifying with each one of us: with those who have nothing left and have lost everything, like the inhabitants of Gaza,' the Pope declared with visible emotion. He continued by extending his prayers to those 'prey to hunger and poverty, like the Yemeni people,' and those fleeing their homelands in search of a future elsewhere.

By highlighting the struggles of migrants who 'traverse the American continent,' Pope Leo struck a nerve regarding the humanitarian crisis unfolding at the US border. His words serve as a moral counterweight to the administration's hardline stance, emphasising that legitimate security concerns should not eclipse basic human compassion.

The pontiff argued that true peace remains elusive as long as nations retreat into isolationism and refuse to engage with the humanity of outsiders. 'There will be peace when our monologues are interrupted and, enriched by listening, we fall to our knees before the humanity of the other,' he said, calling for dialogue over division.

Pope Calls for Spiritual Care in US Detention

This Christmas address is not the first time the first American-born Pope has leveraged his platform to critique the treatment of migrants in the United States. Only last month, he called for 'deep reflection' within the US government regarding the harsh conditions faced by detained migrants swept up in recent enforcement operations.

He expressed particular concern for long-term residents who have been uprooted from their communities despite years of peaceful living. 'Many people who have lived for years and years and years, never causing problems, have been deeply affected by what is going on right now,' he remarked in early November.

Beyond the physical hardships of detention, Pope Leo has been a vocal advocate for the spiritual rights of those in custody, urging US authorities to grant pastoral workers access to immigration facilities. He stressed that while legal proceedings unfold, the spiritual anguish of families torn apart must be addressed with mercy and care.

'Many times, they've been separated from their families,' he noted, highlighting the confusion and despair that permeate these detention centres. 'No one knows what's happening, but their own spiritual needs should be attended to,' he insisted, framing religious access as a fundamental human right rather than a privilege.

The Pope's consistent message suggests a deep-seated belief that a society's measure is found in its treatment of the stranger. He concluded his reflections with a decisive scriptural mandate that challenges every believer to examine their conscience regarding the marginalised.

'At the end of the world, the scripture highlights the question that will be asked,' Leo reminded the faithful. 'How did you receive the foreigner? Did you receive him and welcome him or not?'