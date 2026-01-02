The start of 2026 has delivered a major surprise for the country music world as Zach Bryan officially exited the bachelor market once again after marrying his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Samantha Leonard. While fans were still dissecting the fallout of his previous high-profile relationship with ex-girlfriend Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia, the singer had made it known that he was way over it.

However, Bryan's surprise wedding to Leonard shocked many because there were no prior reports that they were planning to wed. Their union, which many felt was so sudden, marks a dramatic new chapter for Bryan, who has faced a turbulent year of public breakup just last year.

Who Is Samantha Leonard?

Samantha Leonard is far more than just a famous spouse. Based on her LinkedIn profile, she earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts & Business from New York University, and is pursuing a Master's of Architecture at UCLA.

She has established herself as a digital creator, primarily for her fashion and lifestyle content. Leonard has over 46,000 followers on Instagram.

Before she made headlines due to her romantic ties with Bryan, she had already navigated the world and was often seen travelling based on her posts on social media. However, despite her digital footprint, she has kept a low profile about her relationship with Bryan.

She hasn't posted about the Grammy singer on her Instagram account. However, the American singer and songwriter made their relationship Instagram official when he paid tribute to her on her 28th birthday in October.

'[F]rom bull runs to all the bullshit, today is your birthday and I love you Samantha Marie,' Bryan wrote. 'To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the alps and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day. hope your day was as graceful as you are.'

Leonard and Bryan's Secret Wedding in Spain

Bryan and Leonard chose the picturesque backdrop of San Sebastian, Spain, for their big day. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony on 31 December 2005 with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

Bryan shared a sneak peek of the celebration on Instagram to mark the beginning of 2026. The post included a black-and-white photo of him carrying his smiling bride. It also featured another snap of him seemingly performing on stage.

Spain played a significant role in the newlywed's romance because it was where they were first spotted together during the Running of the Bulls in July 2025. Their wedding came as a surprise to many who had been following their whirlwind romance.

Bryan's Dating History and Previous Marriage

Bryan was previously married to Rose Madden. They met while serving in the US Navy and tied the knot in 2020 at Colchuck Lake in Washington. However, their marriage was short-lived as they divorced in 2021. His album, Elisabeth, was reportedly a tribute to Madden, whose middle name was Elisabeth.

Following the divorce, Bryan's next high-profile relationship was with Internet personality and Barstool Sports podcast sensation Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia. They were together for 15 months before their split in October.

However, their separation was not amicable, with LaPaglia claiming that she wasn't aware they were no longer together and only learned about their breakup when the musician posted it on social media.

'I had no idea that post was going up,' LaPaglia said in October, per E! News. "He didn't text me, he didn't call me."

LaPaglia spent New Year's Eve with her pals. She documented their fun-filled celebration on her Instagram Stories as news of her ex-boyfriend's wedding made headlines.