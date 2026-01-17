OnlyFans star Sophie Rain has set social media ablaze after Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback unveiled a shocking plan to impose a 50% 'sin tax' on adult content creators.

James Fishback, a 30-year-old Republican vying for Florida's 2026 gubernatorial primary, framed his proposed OnlyFans tax as both a moral stand and a revenue strategy. He argued that taxing creators would discourage what he calls 'online degeneracy' and fund public schools.

'It is called a sin tax because it is a sin,' Fishback said, claiming the measure would prevent young women from selling adult content and steer impressionable men away from lustful behaviour. Fishback suggested the tax could raise $200 million for higher teacher wages and better school lunches.

Despite the candidate's intentions, critics argue that the plan is vague, administratively complex, and arguably unconstitutional. OnlyFans creators are independent contractors, responsible for their own taxes, and state-level seizure of half their income would present logistical nightmares, according to tax experts cited by the Independent Business Times. Fishback has yet to release a draft of the legislation or clarify enforcement procedures

Before diving into the policy battle, much of the online conversation has actually centred on Rain herself, with fans and critics alike dissecting her rise from small-town creator to one of OnlyFans' most recognisable names.

As the debate rages over morality, money and power in Florida politics, her public image has become just as controversial as the proposed tax, sparking renewed interest in how she presents herself to the world.

Sophie Rain Fires Back

Sophie Rain, one of Florida's highest-earning adult content creators, pushed back against the proposal in a series of statements and social media posts. 'No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was my decision, so I don't need a 31-year-old man telling me I can't sell my body online,' she told PEOPLE. Rain called the idea 'the dumbest thing I've ever heard of' and highlighted the inconsistency of taxing creators instead of subscribers.

Rain also questioned the candidate's motivations. 'Is that why he's so interested in me? ew,' she tweeted, referencing Fishback's public record of initiating a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old student while running an organisation called Incubate Debate. She accused him of singling her out to generate viral attention, saying he was 'first condemning what I do, but at the same time picking me out of the bunch to start some type of viral beef.'

Hey @SophieRaiin,



Pay up *or* quit OnlyFans.



As Florida Governor, I will not allow a generation of smart and capable young women to sell their bodies online. https://t.co/1CGaAuohL1 — James Fishback (@j_fishback) January 13, 2026

is that why he’s so interested in me? 😭 ew https://t.co/fypaduRFIr — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) January 17, 2026

Moral Crusade or Personal Vendetta?

The dispute has sparked intense debate online about morality, personal freedom, and political strategy. Fishback framed the tax as a moral crusade, warning that OnlyFans content could 'rewire' young minds.

Critics, however, point to his own controversial past, arguing that the candidate is using a personal vendetta against Rain to gain attention. Analysts note that the plan also risks driving creators out of Florida entirely, potentially harming the very economy Fishback claims he wants to support.

Rain defended her decision to pursue a career on OnlyFans as consistent with her Christian faith. 'I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me, that's the only validation I need,' she said. She argued that the proposal unfairly targets hard-working adults and does nothing to address the platform's subscribers or broader societal issues.

The Fallout and Future Debate

The clash between Rain and Fishback has become one of the fastest-spreading political controversies of the 2026 Florida primary. Supporters of Rain celebrated her outspoken defence of creator rights, while Fishback's campaign continues to frame the tax as a cornerstone of his moral platform. Whether the proposal will gain traction in the GOP primary remains unclear, but the debate has already drawn national attention.

As Florida grapples with questions about morality, taxation, and digital entrepreneurship, Sophie Rain has positioned herself at the centre of a high-profile battle, defending both her livelihood and her personal principles. The OnlyFans star's fiery response ensures this controversy will not be forgotten anytime soon, leaving voters and social media users eagerly watching the showdown between an adult content creator and a political newcomer with a controversial past.