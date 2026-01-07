Joe Jonas appears to be entering a new romantic chapter after subtly confirming a relationship with 29-year-old Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela, igniting widespread fan speculation at the start of 2026.

The singer, 36, raised eyebrows after leaving a drooling emoji on Gabriela's New Year's Eve Instagram post, a move widely interpreted as a deliberate 'soft launch' rather than a casual interaction.

While neither has made a formal announcement, the public gesture followed months of quiet sightings and marked the clearest signal yet that Jonas has moved on from his highly publicised divorce.

Sources say the relationship has been developing steadily and intentionally, with family integration and shared time in New York suggesting this is far more than a fleeting rebound.

The interaction occurred on Friday, January 2, 2026, following months of unconfirmed sightings that first began in late summer 2025 when the pair was seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.

While the digital confirmation took place on Instagram, the couple has recently been photographed together in Miami, where they were seen spending time with Jonas's young daughters at a local playground on New Year's Day.

The romance follows Jonas's highly publicised 2024 divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. While Jonas was briefly linked to model Stormi Bree in early 2024, insiders suggest his bond with Gabriela is significantly more substantial. This transition into family life suggests that the pair, who were spotted looking 'very comfortable' during a walk in New York City, have moved well beyond the casual dating stage as they enter the new year.

Who Is Tatiana Gabriela?

Tatiana Gabriela is far from just a 'social media personality.' Originally from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, she moved to New York City after attending film school to pursue a career in front of the lens. Her background in cinema reportedly heavily influences her modelling work, which often features a distinct, vintage aesthetic and a focus on artistic storytelling. Since signing with Killer Management, she has become a frequent collaborator for luxury labels such as Diane Von Furstenberg, For Love & Lemons, and Dolce Vita.

Her profile saw a significant international surge in January 2025 when she featured in the music video for Bad Bunny's hit 'BAILE INoLVIDABLE,' a track from the Grammy-nominated album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos. This connection to the Latin music scene reportedly served as the bridge to Jonas's social circle. Fans have noted that Gabriela was seen dancing alongside Danielle Jonas (Kevin's wife) during a Jonas Brothers concert in November, and she was even photographed at the same New Year's Eve party as Kevin's sister-in-law, Kathleen Deleasa-Mirchuk, further cementing the theory that she has been integrated into the 'Jonas Sisters' fold for several months.

The New York Connection and Co-Parenting

A key factor in the couple's success appears to be their shared base in New York City. Following his split from Turner, Jonas has established a primary residence in Manhattan to facilitate a stable co-parenting routine. Gabriela's presence in the city has allowed the pair to maintain a low-key relationship away from the constant glare of Hollywood paparazzi, often opting for quiet dates in Brooklyn and the West Village, where they have been frequently spotted parallel parking Joe's car.

Despite the new romance, Jonas has been vocal about his commitment to his daughters. In a recent interview with the NowThis series Are You Okay?, he praised his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, for their 'beautiful co-parenting relationship.' The inclusion of Gabriela in New Year's Day family outings in Miami suggests that Turner and Jonas have reached an amicable understanding regarding new partners, allowing the singer to embrace this fresh chapter with confidence.

A New Era for Joe Jonas

As 2026 begins, Joe Jonas seems to be entering a period of personal and professional renewal. With the Jonas Brothers preparing for a new residency and his solo projects, including the album Music for People Who Believe in Love, gaining traction, his 'drooling' comment on Gabriela's gold-sequined New Year's post serves as a signal to fans that he is no longer mourning the past.

While neither party has released a formal statement, the '10 photos' of Gabriela currently circulating amongst the fandom depict a woman who is as much an artist as she is a muse.

For Joe Jonas, the transition from a highly publicised divorce to a 'serious' romance with a rising fashion star marks a definitive shift in his public persona from a man navigating heartbreak to one firmly settled in a new, Caribbean-inspired love story.