A young Belarusian woman's dream of a modelling career abroad ended in horror when she was allegedly kidnapped, enslaved, and killed for her organs after responding to a fake modelling job in Thailand.

Vera Kravtsova, 26, a former contestant on The Voice Belarus, vanished after flying to Bangkok in September 2025. According to multiple regional media outlets, including Minska Pravda and RTL, Kravtsova was trafficked across the border into Myanmar by a criminal network that forced victims into cybercrime and organ trafficking.

A Promising Talent Lured Abroad

Before her disappearance, Kravtsova had found fame in Belarus as a singer and performer on The Voice. She also worked as a freelance model, hoping to expand her career internationally. When she received what seemed like a legitimate modelling offer in Thailand, she accepted, unaware that it was a trap.

According to reports, 'she wanted to make it big in Thailand.' Flight records later confirmed that Kravtsova travelled from Bangkok to Myanmar, where she was allegedly taken to what regional authorities described as a 'fraud centre'. There, she was forced to participate in online scams, posing as a model or romantic partner to lure wealthy men into financial traps, a growing form of human trafficking across Southeast Asia.

From Modelling Offer to Trafficking Nightmare

According to reports from Mash News and other regional media reports, Kravtsova was held in a compound on the Myanmar border run by Chinese gangs and local militia groups. These heavily guarded 'cyber slavery' camps, sometimes described as 'mini cities' with restaurants and shops, imprison thousands of foreign workers under threat of violence or death.

'Instead of photo shoots and contracts, she was taken across the border to Myanmar, where she became a captive of a scam centre,' Mash reported. 'Her duties included being beautiful and extorting money from rich people online. When she stopped making money, contact with her was lost.'

Victims in these centres are typically stripped of their passports and phones, and face torture, sexual assault, or forced organ removal if they refuse to cooperate, according to media reports.

Ransom Demands and a Grim Revelation

Kravtsova's family, who had maintained contact with her during her first days in Bangkok, reported losing touch on 4 October 2025. Soon after, they received a chilling message: Vera had been sold for her organs.

The kidnappers demanded $500,000 (approximately £369,662) in ransom to return her body, according to Russian media. When the family could not raise the money, they were told, 'We cremated her. Do not look for her anymore.'

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomats have not confirmed these details publicly, but multiple outlets indicate Kravtsova's remains were never recovered. Her family continues to plead for her ashes so they can hold a proper burial.

Growing Trend of Online Job Scams Targeting Women

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report, trafficking rings have increasingly turned to online recruitment through Telegram and social media, offering fake modelling, influencer, or tech jobs across Asia.

Victims, often young women from Eastern Europe, China, and Southeast Asia, are then trapped in Myanmar, forced to commit 'pig-butchering scams' (romance and investment frauds) or face physical punishment.

'The situation is much larger than previously thought, and these criminal operations are generating billions of dollars in revenue built on human suffering,' said Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC's regional representative for Southeast Asia.

While details surrounding Kravtsova's death remain under investigation, Belarusian and Russian officials have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution with overseas job offers, especially those promising quick money or travel to Thailand or Myanmar.

Her family, meanwhile, continues to demand her ashes as quoted by Minska Pravda.