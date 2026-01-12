Colombian music star Yeison Jimenez, 34, tragically died in a plane crash on Saturday, 10 January, just hours before he was due to perform in Medellín. The singer, who had recently shared in a podcast that he dreamed repeatedly of dying in an air accident, perished alongside five others when the aircraft went down moments after take-off near Paipa in the Boyacá region.

Yeison Jimenez began performing at the age of seven, overcoming economic and personal hardships to rise as one of the leading voices of Colombian música popular. The genre, rooted in the coffee-growing regions of Colombia, combines elements of Mexican regional music with local traditions, a style pioneered by legends like Darío Gómez and Luis Alberto Posada. Jimenez himself credited Gómez for shaping his artistic vision.

A Star of Colombia's Popular Music

In 2021, Yeison achieved a historic milestone, reaching No. 16 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay chart with his hit 'Tu Amante,' a first for a Colombian popular music artist. In 2024, he shared the stage with fellow artists at Billboard Latin Music Week and sold out Bogotá's iconic El Campín Stadium, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in the genre. He had been preparing for a second El Campín show in March.

Yeison's discography reflects a career built on perseverance, honesty, and connection with his audience. His songs, including 'Adventurous,' 'Blessed,' 'My Revenge,' 'The Chaos,' and 'Until the Grave,' resonated with fans for their heartfelt narratives and emotional depth. Beyond the charts, he became an inspiration for young artists, proving that determination and passion could transform adversity into art.

In the aftermath of the crash, his team posted on Instagram, 'With heavy hearts and a pain impossible to describe, the organisation and team of Yeison Jimenez deeply regret to inform you of his passing. Today we say goodbye not only to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into hope for thousands of people.'

Yeison's Final Hours

Before boarding the flight, Yeison shared an Instagram post that now feels eerily prophetic. 'Always humble, because what God gives you he can also take away,' he wrote. Earlier in the afternoon, he and three members of his team were spotted buying cheese at a local shop near the airport, pausing to take selfies with staff. Within hours, that joyful moment turned tragic as the small plane erupted into flames after taking off.

The Colombian Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the deaths of all six occupants, describing the loss of 'the renowned popular music artist Yeison Jimenez' alongside his companions.

The crash instantly claimed the lives of the pilot, co-pilot, Yeison, his manager, and two additional passengers, including his photographer Weisman Mora, whose poignant last video captured the band taxiing on the runway.

Tragic Reminder

Yeison's death is a stark reminder of the fragility of life, particularly for those living in the public eye. Fans, colleagues, and the music community have flooded social media with tributes, remembering his talent, charisma, and the optimism he carried into every performance. His premonitions, once dismissed as mere dreams, now cast a haunting light on his final journey. As Colombia mourns, his music continues to echo, preserving the voice of an artist who touched countless hearts.

From his early days performing in small towns to historic stadium shows, Yeison Jimenez's life story is one of resilience, passion, and talent. Though his life was tragically cut short, his songs and the legacy of Colombian música popular will ensure that he is never forgotten.