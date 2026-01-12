The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet took on an unexpectedly charged political tone on Sunday night as several high-profile stars used the global spotlight to protest US immigration enforcement and honour Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Actors including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Ariana Grande were seen wearing black-and-white pins reading 'BE GOOD' and 'ICE OUT' as they walked the red carpet. The pins introduced a striking note of protest to the awards ceremony and were intended as a tribute to Good, whose death has sparked nationwide outrage.

Protest Pins Bring Politics to the Globes Red Carpet

The Golden Globes red carpet is traditionally dominated by fashion and celebrity spectacle, but this year it also became a platform for political expression. Images of the anti-ICE pins spread rapidly online as viewers reacted to the clear message being delivered during one of Hollywood's most-watched nights.

Organisers behind the initiative said the goal was to use a high-profile cultural moment to amplify public attention on deaths involving immigration enforcement. The timing, just days after Good's killing, added urgency and emotional weight to the protest as demonstrations were already unfolding across the United States.

Why Renee Good's Death Sparked Outrage

Renee Good was shot and killed while sitting in her car during an ICE operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Federal officials have said the officer involved believed he was acting in self-defence and feared being struck by the vehicle. An FBI investigation into the killing is ongoing, while several members of Congress have called for accountability.

Good's death has become a focal point for activists critical of ICE practices. Protests demanding justice and policy reform have intensified in recent days, particularly in Minneapolis, where authorities say ICE is conducting its largest enforcement operation to date.

Organisers Say Artists Have a Role in Moments of Crisis

The 'ICE OUT' and 'BE GOOD' pins were organised by activists Nelini Stamp of Working Families Power and Jess Morales Rocketto, who leads the Latino advocacy group Maremoto.

Stamp said the campaign was driven by the belief that artists and entertainers have a responsibility to speak out during moments of social crisis. Morales Rocketto described the effort as deliberately grassroots, with pins distributed at pre-Globes gatherings and passed between attendees in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Both organisers referenced a long tradition of awards-season activism, noting that major cultural events can introduce millions of viewers to social issues that might otherwise remain overlooked.

Protests Grow as Officials Defend ICE Actions

The Golden Globes protest unfolded amid a wave of demonstrations nationwide. In addition to Minneapolis, protests have followed a separate incident in Portland, where Border Patrol agents wounded two people. Some demonstrations have resulted in clashes with law enforcement, heightening tensions around federal immigration operations.

The Trump administration has defended the ICE officer involved in Good's killing, maintaining that the actions taken were justified. At the same time, lawmakers from both parties have acknowledged growing public concern, with calls for transparency as federal investigators continue their review.