Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper has turned a moment of personal embarrassment into a milestone career achievement after becoming the youngest-ever winner in his category at the Golden Globe Awards.

Accepting his trophy at the 2026 ceremony, the British actor spoke candidly about being the 'only boy' in his acting class, a memory he said nearly put him off pursuing drama before his breakthrough role.

Historic Win at the 2026 Golden Globes

Cooper won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, a record-setting achievement at just 16.

The win marked his first nomination and first victory at the awards, instantly placing him among the youngest recipients in Golden Globes history. The moment capped a rapid rise for the actor, whose performance drew attention across awards season.

'It Was Embarrassing,' Cooper Tells the Audience

In his acceptance speech, Cooper reflected on taking early risks that led him to the stage. He described enrolling in drama classes without knowing whether he would be 'okay' or 'awful,' before revealing the social pressure he felt at the time.

'I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing,' he said, explaining how he pushed through the discomfort and continued learning. Cooper added that he still considers himself 'very much an apprentice,' emphasising that he is learning every day from those around him.

Breakout Role in Adolescence

The Golden Globe win recognised Cooper's portrayal of Jamie Miller in Netflix's limited series Adolescence. As reported by People, the drama follows a family unraveling after their 13-year-old son is accused of murdering a schoolmate, exploring themes of toxic masculinity and the influence of social media on young people.

Cooper's performance as Jamie, a boy at the centre of a devastating allegation, has been widely cited as a standout element of the series by critics, audiences and awards voters during its Netflix release.

Recognition Across the Cast

Adolescence received broader attention at the Golden Globes, with the series nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Cooper's co-star Ashley Walters was also nominated in the same acting category for his role as detective Luke Bascombe, the officer leading the investigation into the schoolgirl's death. Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty earned acting nominations for their performances, underscoring the show's strong ensemble reception.

A Moment That Resonated Beyond the Award

Cooper's remarks about being the 'only boy' in acting class quickly resonated online, with fans highlighting how uncommon it is for young male actors to speak openly about early vulnerability. While the Golden Globe win marked a professional high, his comments shifted attention to the personal experiences that shaped his path into acting.

He closed his speech by thanking Netflix and those who supported him, adding a note of optimism with the words, 'Bring on 2026. You'll never walk alone.'

The combination of a historic Golden Globe victory and an unusually candid acceptance speech has placed Cooper firmly in the spotlight, with his journey from self-conscious drama student to award-winning actor drawing renewed interest as awards season continues.