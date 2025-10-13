Is there a secret to Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh's exceptional performance this season? The catcher has been lighting up the league, and many fans are pointing to his personal life for inspiration.

Focus is now turning to the woman often cheering him on: his long-time girlfriend, Hannah Shimek.

More Than Just a Baseball Player

Judging by appearances, Cal Raleigh seems more suited to being a top beer-league softball hitter than the Major League Baseball star who recently broke the Seattle Mariners' single-season home-run record for a catcher.

However, as a former favourite broadcaster and Philadelphia Phillies legend used to quip during his playing career, 'I ain't an athlete, lady, I'm a baseball player.'

Despite the advancements in sports science and the modern professional athlete prevalent in 2025, the 28-year-old home-run king is reminiscent of Kruk's 'good ol' days' when analytics were not yet standard. Back then, a player might still enjoy a post-game cigarette, giving rise to that famous quote.

The player affectionately known as 'Big Dumper' is just one victory away from guiding Seattle to the ALCS in a critical, winner-take-all Game 5 showdown against the Detroit Tigers.

Despite his nickname, which references Seattle native Sir Mix-A-Lot's favourite body part, Raleigh only established himself as a prominent player around the 2023 season, precisely when the North Carolina native began his relationship with Hannah Shimek.

The question remains why she might indeed be the secret weapon responsible for his rise to stardom.

Hannah Shimek: A Champion in Her Own Right

The 26-year-old won those championships during her time at Southern Oregon University, an achievement she proudly highlights on her Instagram profile.

The exact circumstances of how Shimek and the 2024 Platinum Glove winner — also the 2025 RBI and home-run leader — initially connected are unknown. However, it is generally accepted that the couple began dating in 2023, making their public debut at the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree in 2024.

The Athlete Lifestyle suggests that the timing is significant, arguing that Raleigh's performance has dramatically improved, leading him to produce a better season than the two most prominent names in the league: the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

A Batting Expert in the Family

The publication notes that it is not implying Raleigh takes all his hitting advice from Shimek, but having a partner who grasps the complexity of becoming a top hitter surely provides an advantage.

The Mariners selected the former Florida State standout during the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Although the first-time All-Star had several crucial postseason hits late in 2022, his historical 2025 campaign was truly built on the foundation he established in 2023.

A Constant Presence: Supporting 'The Big Dumper'

The energetic partner of the baseball star is consistently present at Mariners matches to cheer him on, and rather than using a luxury box, she frequently shares pictures of herself among the general crowd with other supporters.

When Raleigh surpassed Salvador Perez's single-season record of 48 home runs for a catcher — a mark set in 2021 — by leading the MLB with 60, Shimek celebrated on Instagram, writing: 'Greatness was witnessed today. 29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game is inspiring. I love you big and couldn't be more proud, congrats✨'.

Shimek could very well be a huge reason behind that notable success.