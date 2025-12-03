A controversial bill introduced by MAGA-aligned Senator Bernie Moreno would force millions of dual citizens, including First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron, to renounce or relinquish their Slovenian citizenship or lose their American nationality.

The Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025, introduced on 1 December, demands 'exclusive allegiance' to the United States and would eliminate dual citizenship.

Critics have labelled the proposal political theatre, noting constitutional barriers make passage unlikely, while others highlight the irony of an immigrant senator targeting the family of the president who championed his election.

What Does the Exclusive Citizenship Act Propose?

The bill, introduced by Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno, would prohibit any American from holding citizenship in another country. Under its provisions, the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security would be required to identify all dual nationals currently living in the United States.

Once identified, citizens would have one year to formally renounce their foreign citizenship. Those who fail to comply would automatically forfeit their US citizenship and be reclassified as aliens for immigration purposes. The bill also stipulates that any American who voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship would automatically lose their US nationality.

Senator Moreno defended the legislation on grounds of patriotism, describing American citizenship as a 'privilege and honour' that should not be divided. He declared he voluntarily renounced his Colombian citizenship upon naturalisation, arguing all Americans should follow his example.

If the law is passed, people, including well-known public figures like Melania and Barron Trump would have to choose between the United States and their other country. Melania's Slovenian origin and Barron's dual citizenship acquired through her may present a direct legal challenge.

How Would This Affect Melania and Barron Trump?

Melania Trump, who became a US citizen in 2006, has retained her Slovenian citizenship since emigrating in the 1990s. She remains the only naturalised citizen to have served as First Lady in American history. Her son Barron, born in New York City in 2006, reportedly holds a Slovenian passport, granting him EU citizenship and the right to live, work, and study freely across all 27 member states.

According to previous reports, Melania has encouraged Barron to speak Slovenian fluently to maintain ties to her heritage, viewing dual citizenship as a practical asset for his future career. Under Moreno's proposal, both would be forced to choose between their Slovenian and American nationalities within 12 months of the bill's enactment.

Constitutional Barriers and Legal Reality

Legal experts have swiftly identified the Fourteenth Amendment as a near-insurmountable obstacle to the bill's passage.

The amendment protects citizens from having their nationality revoked without their voluntary consent. Birthright citizenship, enshrined in US law, further guarantees that anyone born on American soil, including Barron Trump, cannot have their status involuntarily stripped.

Constitutional scholars quoted in coverage of the bill suggest it stands virtually no chance of becoming law, with many dismissing it as symbolic posturing rather than serious legislation.

Critics Highlight Irony and Political Theatre

The bill has drawn sharp criticism, with opponents noting the irony of Moreno's own background. The senator was born in Colombia and emigrated to the United States as a child, becoming a naturalised citizen at 18. Despite his immigrant heritage, he now champions legislation that critics argue disproportionately targets immigrant families and globalised households.

Some analysts contend the proposal is designed to appeal to hardline political factions rather than address genuine policy concerns.

The practical challenges of renouncing citizenship, which some countries make nearly impossible, have also been raised as significant flaws in the bill's framework. Nevertheless, the debate has thrust questions of allegiance, identity, and the rights of dual nationals into the national spotlight.

Melania's commitment to maintaining Barron's ties to Slovenian culture is widely known. She and her son regularly spoke Slovenian together, and past stories claim Donald Trump sometimes grumbled about not comprehending their discussions.

The practical advantages of European citizenship partly drive her desire for Barron to maintain his background. As historian Mary Jordan observed, dual nationality would allow him to work or study freely within the EU, an opportunity currently threatened by Moreno's proposed law.