Noah Schnapp, one of the lead stars of Netflix's global hit Stranger Things, has become the centre of controversy after resurfaced comments and viral footage reignited debate over his pro‑Israel views. The backlash has escalated into calls for a boycott of the show, with critics labelling him a 'proud Zionist'.

The incident has sparked wider questions: what does it mean to be a Zionist today, and why does the term provoke such strong reactions?

Zionism: Origins and Shifting Meanings

Zionism began in the late 19th century as a movement advocating for a national homeland for Jewish people, rooted in political and cultural self‑determination in their ancestral lands.

As Merriam Webster defines it, Zionism is 'an international movement originally for the establishment of a Jewish national or religious community in the historical region of Palestine and later for the support of modern Israel.'

Over time, the term evolved. For some, it simply denotes support for Israel's existence. For others, it encompasses broader cultural, religious, or political strands.

In modern discourse—especially among critics of Israel—'Zionism' increasingly refers to support for Israel's current policies, including military actions against Palestinians. Activists cited in The Washington Post describe it as a movement that 'denies the rights of Palestinians and the humanity of Palestinians,' with one calling it 'an expansionist, right‑wing, genocidal form.'

Public support for Israel, especially during military actions or alleged human‑rights violations in Gaza, can lead to individuals being labelled 'Zionist,' even if they only recognise Israel's right to exist. Many Zionists reject this conflation, arguing the term represents Jewish self‑determination rather than blanket endorsement of government policy.

Vandalism On a Stranger Things Ad In Prague

In the final season of Stranger Things, Schnapp reprises his role as one of the series' key characters, Will Byers. In Prague, Czech Republic, a Stranger Things advertisement was vandalised and has gone viral, drawing renewed attention to Schnapp's past comments and his pro-Israel stance.

The image, shared by the Prague Youth, Queer & Intersectional Collective for Palestine, showed graffiti labelling Schnapp a 'Zionist', alongside slogans such as 'Free Palestine' and 'U KNOW WHAT'S STRANGE? SUPPORTING A GENOCIDE!'

Comments on the post largely expressed solidarity with Palestine. One user wrote: 'Sadly, this is true... Free Palestine.' Another added: 'Bro should've stayed in the Upside Down 😭🙏.'

Public Calls for Boycott

Outrage has not been limited to Schnapp. His co‑star Brett Gelman defended him, stating: 'I saw nothing wrong. He held up a sticker saying "Zionism is sexy"... Zionism is the belief that Israel should exist, and that's sexy to me too.'

Meanwhile, calls to boycott the series have flooded social media:

'We don't care. Boycott Stranger Things, the show is infiltrated with raging racist, Islamophobic Zionists.'

'Ok, I'm just gonna say it. If you don't have enough morals to boycott Stranger Things [a mid-show that dragged on for too long anyway], don't expect respect from me or anyone with basic morals or empathy.'

'Stranger Things will not be seeing me. I refuse to support Zionist creators, actors, and producers. The genocide is still ongoing, btw.'

'Reminder to everyone to boycott Stranger Things. Unless, of course, you're celebrating that awful settler colonial myth. In which case, you're on brand.'

Schnapp's Past Comments and Clarifications

In 2023, Schnapp faced backlash after posting an Instagram story showing stickers with the phrases 'Zionism is Sexy' and 'Hamas is ISIS'. He later addressed the backlash in a TikTok video, saying his 'thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued':

'Just wanted to come on here super briefly to discuss everything that's been going on online. I only want peace and safety, and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel.'

He also highlighted conversations with Palestinian friends: 'I've had many open discussions with friends from a Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have, and I've learned a lot. One of the takeaways I've had is that we all hope for the same things: that innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza are returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it's horrible to see.'

He emphasised his hope for peaceful coexistence: 'I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you all do too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region.'

On 7 October 2024, Hamas attacked Israel. Schnapp shared a statement on Instagram, later deleted but widely circulated online:

'As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women, and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let's stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead, we must recognise that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.'

He further clarified: 'You either stand with Israel or stand with terrorism.'

As of now, Schnapp has not issued a new statement addressing the outrage and boycott campaigns surrounding him and the show.