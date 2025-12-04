One might assume that a former politician attempting to rebuild a career in media would tread carefully on public platforms, particularly after leaving office under a cloud of scandal. Yet, Matt Gaetz seems determined to prove that old habits die hard.

The former Florida Representative, whose political ambitions imploded in late 2024, has once again catapulted himself into a controversy of his own making. This time, however, it is not a legislative battle but a bizarre and widely criticised social media interaction involving a senior White House official that has critics labelling his behaviour as 'creepy' and 'disgusting.'

Matt Gaetz Faces Fresh Backlash Over Comment On Karoline Leavitt

The latest furore ignited when an X account resurfaced a photograph of Karoline Leavitt, who made history in January 2025 by becoming the youngest White House Press Secretary in US history. The image showed the then-28-year-old Leavitt posing on a beach with an unnamed friend, both women wearing two-piece swimsuits.

The caption accompanying the photo posed a provocative question to its audience: 'Is this photo suitable for someone serving as White House Press Secretary?'

Matt Gaetz, who has transitioned into a hosting role with the far-right network One America News (OAN) following his resignation from Congress, evidently felt compelled to weigh in. He reshared the post with a succinct, one-word declarative: 'Yes,' followed by the '100' emoji, signalling his enthusiastic endorsement of the image.

The digital response was instantaneous and scathing. Critics were quick to point out the uncomfortable optics of a 43-year-old former congressman—who resigned amid a firestorm of sexual misconduct allegations—publicly commenting on the body of a young female colleague.

One user sharply retorted, 'Calm down, Matt. She's too old for you.' Another observer highlighted the grim irony of the situation, remarking, 'Yes, from a man accused of paying for sex with underage girls. Now that's funny!' A third commenter summed up the prevailing sentiment by asking, 'On a scale of 1 to 100, how creepy is Matt Gaetz?'

Ethics Report Findings Haunt Matt Gaetz In New Controversy

For many observers, the sheer absurdity of Matt Gaetz policing or endorsing a political colleague's beachwear served as a stark reminder of the ethical nightmare that precipitated his exit from public service. The backlash has effectively reopened the book on the devastating House Ethics Committee report released in December 2024, which detailed the findings of a long-running probe into his conduct.

The committee concluded that there was substantial evidence Matt Gaetz had violated several House Rules and standards of conduct. These included prohibitions against prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favours, and obstruction of Congress.

The findings painted a disturbing picture of his lifestyle, revealing that he was a client of SeekingArrangement.com. The report described this as a 'sugar dating' platform that 'primarily connected older men and younger women seeking "mutually beneficial relationships."'

It further noted that the site was 'generally understood by many of the women interviewed by the Committee to involve, at minimum, an exchange of companionship for money.'

The report provided explicit details regarding the transactional nature of these encounters. 'Many of the women interviewed by the Committee were clear that there was a general expectation of sex,' the document stated.

One woman, who received payments totalling more than $5,000 (£3,940) from Matt Gaetz between 2018 and 2019, told the Committee that '99 percent of the time that (Representative Gaetz and I) were hanging out, there was sex involved.'

Text messages included in the evidence further damned his defence. In one exchange, a former girlfriend of Matt Gaetz informed other women that 'the guys wanted me to share that they are a little limited in their cash flow this weekend . . . (M)att was like if it can be more of a customer appreciation week. . . .'

Despite the overwhelming weight of the evidence presented by the Ethics Committee, Matt Gaetz has maintained a stance of absolute denial. He has specifically rejected claims that he ever had sex with a minor, transported an alleged victim across state lines for prostitution, or obstructed justice.

In a fiery defence posted on X, he previously lashed out: 'Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn't ask for – and that isn't "charged" for sex is now prostitution?!?' He added, 'There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses.'

Regardless of his denials, this latest social media gaffe demonstrates that the spectre of his past allegations remains inextricably linked to his public persona. By inserting himself into the conversation surrounding Karoline Leavitt, Matt Gaetz has inadvertently ensured that his own ethical controversies remain in the spotlight.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale that in the digital age, past actions are rarely forgotten, especially when current behaviour invites scrutiny. As Gaetz attempts to carve out a new role in media, his inability to read the room suggests that the scandals of 2024 will continue to cast a long shadow over his future endeavours.