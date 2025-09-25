Internet Erupts As Cal Raleigh Becomes First Catcher To Smash 60 Home Runs In Historic Season
The Seattle Mariners catcher blasted two homers to reach 60 this season, becoming the first catcher ever to do so
Cal Raleigh carved out a unique place in baseball history on 25 September, hitting two solo home runs against the Colorado Rockies to bring his season total to 60. The Seattle Mariners catcher became only the seventh player in MLB history to reach the milestone, and the first ever to do so while playing his position. Raleigh also added a two-run double in the 9–2 victory, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBIs as the Mariners clinched the AL West title.
Speaking after the game, Raleigh admitted he could hardly believe it himself. 'Sixty is — I don't know what to say. I didn't know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. Just tonight, what a way to do it', he said. His words quickly spread across highlight reels and social media feeds.
Online reaction was immediate, with fans hailing Raleigh's achievement as 'crazy' and 'unreal'. Commentators praised his ability to balance the heavy demands of catching with such a prolific power display. Others debated whether Raleigh's historic surge could propel him into MVP contention, or even see him challenge Aaron Judge's American League record of 62 home runs from 2022. Whatever happens next, Raleigh's night in Denver confirmed him as one of the breakout stars of the 2025 season.
