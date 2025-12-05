The spotlight at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw unexpectedly shifted from the tournament fixtures to a seemingly minor accessory, as President Donald Trump appeared on stage sporting a large bandage on his hand that was visible despite attempts to conceal it with makeup.

The conspicuous injury, observed during the high-profile broadcast at the Kennedy Centre, has reignited a months-long debate regarding the 79-year-old's physical condition, contrasting sharply with the administration's recent assertions of his 'excellent' vitality.

Trump Raises Health Concern Again

Trump's appearance alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino was meant to project a sense of strength and prestige ahead of the tri-nation tournament. Unfortunately, the optics were complicated by the visible injury, and the awkward attempt to conceal it with foundation served to create the opposite effect, drawing the eye directly to the wound instead.

Additionally, many noticed Trump's heavy tan when he delivered his speech. His thick makeup raised eyebrows and only intensified the rumours about his alleged health issues. Some speculate that the heavy tan was not a cosmetic choice but was deliberately done to minimise the appearance of any underlying pallor or bruising.

The controversy quickly amplified on social media. Commentator @harryjsisson shared a video of Trump from a recent cabinet meeting where he appeared to be nodding off and linked it to his sightings with adhesive bandages.

'Trump has bandages on his bruise-covered hand and is falling asleep at public events almost daily. This man is not well and I don't think MAGA can deny it anymore,' Sisson wrote on X.

Trump has bandages on his bruise covered hand and is falling asleep at public events almost daily. This man is not well and I don’t think MAGA can deny it anymore. pic.twitter.com/70LeXjkFLq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 4, 2025

Trump has been scrutinised for appearing to fall asleep while at various events. The sightings of him nodding off prompted many to dub him 'Dozy Don.'

It's an embarrassing moniker as the POTUS used to mock former President Joe Biden by calling him 'Sleepy Joe.'

Health Cover-Up?

Despite the rumours that Trump is not well enough to carry out his official duties, he has repeatedly dismissed those speculations. During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said that his health was 'excellent.'

He also boasted about acing his cognitive exam yet again. Earlier this month, a reporter asked Trump about his MRI scan and what particular part of his body was scanned while they were aboard Air Force One. The President said it was not his brain before telling the journalist that he 'got a perfect mark' for his cognitive exam.

Unfortunately, his constant use of large adhesive bandages on his hand and the application of excessive tanning products on his face only reinforces the rumours that the administration was covering up his true condition.

Physician's Defence

Captain Sean Barbabella, the President's physician, issued a statement on Monday, 1 December, to clarify the President's health status.

Dr Barbabella announced that Trump went through a physical exam in October. They also subjected the President to a preventive-oriented MRI exam for his heart and abdomen, and the results were normal.

The physician explained that they asked Trump to undergo the MRI exam 'because men in his age group benefit from thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.' The goal was to 'identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.'

Following Trump's comprehensive physical exam, Barbabella concluded that the President 'remains in excellent overall health.'

​