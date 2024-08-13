Deborah Szekely, now 102 years old, continues to work three days a week at the fitness resort and spa she co-founded with her then-husband in 1940.

Her days are a meticulous blend of work, exercise, and mindful living. She has cultivated this lifestyle for over a century, which has shaped her extraordinary longevity and transformed the wellness industry. Szekely's journey offers invaluable insights into the art and science of ageing gracefully.

Overall, Szekely has designed her lifestyle for optimal health. She has recently shared her insights into longevity and how her healthy lifestyle choices align with established research findings.

Here's her secret to a long and fulfilling life:

1. Prioritise Traditional Exercise

Szekely emphasises the importance of "good old-fashioned" exercise as a cornerstone of maintaining good health, as reported by Barrons in April. "The specific type of exercise doesn't matter; what matters is that you're pushing yourself enough to feel it, getting your heart rate up, and breaking a sweat," Szekely said.

"If you get really huffy puffy, you're doing a good job," she added. A 2019 study published in The BMJ revealed that individuals with sedentary lifestyles of approximately 9.5 hours daily had roughly double the mortality risk compared to those engaging in higher exercise levels.

However, the research also highlighted that any degree of physical activity, irrespective of intensity, correlated with a reduced risk of death from all causes. As she shared with Women's World, Szekely maintains a daily walking routine of at least one mile, often enjoying the outdoors in local parks.

2. Embrace A Balanced Diet

Szekely rejects fad diets, emphasising food as a "way of life," as stated in Barrons. Dietitian Elena Paravantes previously advised Business Insider that adopting gradual dietary modifications is the most effective approach to healthy eating.

Since childhood, Szekely has adhered to a pescatarian diet and prioritises fresh, whole foods. She cultivates a significant portion of her produce on the ranch's farm. As reported by Women's World, her daily breakfast typically includes bananas and yoghurt, though she indulges in the occasional treat—notably, coffee ice cream.

BI previously reported on a 2020 study establishing a correlation between predominantly plant-based whole food consumption, reduced blood pressure, and a decreased risk of heart disease.

3. Maintain A Positive Outlook And Embrace Decisions

"The world has tons of problems, and you can't do anything about them," Szekely told Women's World. "When you worry, you add to the problems. By not worrying, you subtract from the problems."

Szekely also dismisses dwelling on the past, asserting to CNBC that it's a futile endeavour. Instead of pondering on the irreversible, she advocates for reframing challenges positively and maintaining a forward-looking perspective, as she explained to Barrons.

Research indicates that centenarians frequently exhibit a positive outlook and propensity to find opportunities within challenges. In 2023, longevity company LongeviQuest interviewed four supercentenarians to uncover the secrets of their exceptional lifespan.

Yumi Yamamoto, LongeviQuest's president, noted that her observations of numerous elderly individuals over the years revealed a common thread of healthy habits, including moderate eating, consistent sleep patterns, and overall moderation.

4. Foster Community Connections

"Community survival is absolutely vital to longevity. The health and happiness of our neighbours are not only important; they are a requirement. Without the health of the things surrounding you, it's hard to be healthy," Szekly told Barrons.

A 2021 meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Psychology established a correlation between robust social support networks and increased longevity. Furthermore, a 2024 study conducted by researchers at Purdue University, Indiana, identified links between positive interpersonal relationships, extended lifespan, and the sustained ability to perform everyday activities such as walking, stair climbing, and carrying groceries.

A scientific breakthrough occurred last year when researchers successfully transferred genes from naked mole rats, renowned for their exceptional longevity and resistance to age-related ailments, into mice. This achievement ignited possibilities for extending the human lifespan.

Ironically, while scientific advancements offer hope for future breakthroughs, the potential for dramatically increasing lifespan through simple, attainable methods such as regular exercise and minor dietary adjustments often goes overlooked.

With the number of centenarians – individuals aged 100 and older – rapidly increasing, it's no surprise that longevity has become a focal point of interest. The Pew Research Center projects a quadrupling of the American centenarian population within the next three decades, underscoring the significance of this demographic trend.