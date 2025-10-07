Choosing the right food for your pet is more than picking something that looks appetising. It can affect your pet's health, longevity, and overall happiness. In the UK, veterinarians recommend brands that meet high nutritional standards, use quality ingredients, and cater to specific dietary needs. Based on expert reviews and veterinary advice, here are 15 pet foods vets actually recommend in 2025.

Why These Dog Foods Are Vet-Approved

1. Hill's Science Diet

Hill's is known for science-led nutrition and offers breed-specific and condition-specific formulas. These diets help with digestion, skin health, and joint support, making it a go-to choice in veterinary clinics.

2. Purina Pro Plan

Developed with veterinary nutritionists, Purina Pro Plan focuses on digestive health, coat condition, and weight management. It remains a staple recommendation for many clinics.

3. Royal Canin

Renowned for breed-specific diets, Royal Canin provides targeted nutrition that supports a dog's health and wellbeing throughout their life stages.

4. Butternut Box

This fresh dog food subscription service delivers balanced meals made from human-grade ingredients, without preservatives. It offers convenience and premium quality in one.

5. Forthglade

Forthglade offers natural, grain-free recipes ideal for dogs with sensitive stomachs. They provide wet and dry options, all free from artificial additives.

6. Edgard & Cooper

Focused on sustainability, Edgard & Cooper uses fresh, natural ingredients in eco-friendly packaging. Its recipes cater to dogs with various dietary needs.

7. Bella+Duke

Raw and air-dried diets that mimic ancestral feeding patterns make Bella+Duke an appealing choice for owners seeking a natural diet for their dogs.

8. James Wellbeloved

Hypoallergenic recipes make James Wellbeloved suitable for dogs with allergies, without compromising taste or nutritional value.

9. Lily's Kitchen

Lily's Kitchen offers organic, ethically sourced recipes for dogs with sensitive stomachs, promoting overall vitality.

10. Natural Dog Food Company

The Natural Dog Food Company focuses on minimally processed, nutrient-rich meals for balanced everyday feeding.

Why These Cat Foods Are Vet-Approved

11. Royal Canin Cat Food

Royal Canin produces breed-specific and health-focused recipes that support feline wellbeing, from kittens to seniors.

12. Ava Veterinary Approved Optimum Health

Ava is scientifically formulated for balanced feline nutrition, supporting long-term health and vitality.

13. Harringtons

Harringtons offers both wet and dry options, focusing on natural ingredients for cats of all life stages.

14. Republic of Cats

Republic of Cats provides high-quality, grain-free recipes designed to aid digestion and support vitality.

15. Meatly's Chick Bites

Meatly creates lab-grown chicken treats, offering a sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional meat.

How Vets Decide Which Food to Recommend

Veterinarians recommend pet foods based on several factors:

Nutritional balance — the right mix of proteins, fats, and nutrients.

Ingredient quality — prioritising whole foods over fillers and additives.

Life stage needs — different recipes for puppies, adults, and seniors.

Health conditions — diets for allergies, digestion, or kidney and joint support.

Ethical sourcing — sustainably produced foods that align with environmental values.

According to PetMD, brands such as Hill's Science Diet, Royal Canin, and Purina Pro Plan are consistently top recommendations because they combine clinical research with reliable ingredient quality.

Making the Right Choice for Your Pet

Choosing the right pet food is an important decision. Fresh meal services such as Butternut Box and eco-conscious brands such as Edgard & Cooper reflect a wider shift in the UK towards sustainability and premium nutrition.

Before making any dietary changes, it's essential to consult your veterinarian. They can advise on the best diet for your pet's breed, age, health conditions, and lifestyle.

By selecting vet-approved brands, you ensure your pet gets nutrition that supports health and longevity. This investment in their wellbeing pays dividends in the form of a happier, healthier companion.