Keeping your dog healthy, happy, and safe has never been easier. In 2025, smart pet wearables are transforming the way UK dog owners monitor their furry friends. From GPS trackers that prevent lost pets to AI collars that detect early health issues, these gadgets combine technology with peace of mind. According to the Pet Industry Federation UK, 40% of dog owners now use at least one wearable device, highlighting the growing trend of proactive pet health monitoring.

PitPat Tracker – Monitor Your Dog's Fitness and Activity Levels

The PitPat Activity Tracker is a lightweight, waterproof device that attaches securely to your dog's collar. It monitors walking, running, and playtime, providing detailed insights into daily activity.

Why it matters:

Tracks daily activity and body condition scores

Monitors weight to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Stores up to 10 days of data

PitPat users report an average 20% increase in daily activity, helping dogs maintain fitness and avoid obesity. The device also lets owners set customised exercise goals, making fitness monitoring simple and interactive. Find the PitPat Activity Tracker online today.

Tractive GPS – Keep Your Dog Safe, Wherever They Roam

The Tractive GPS & Health Tracker offers live location tracking alongside health monitoring, ideal for UK dogs who enjoy outdoor adventures or are prone to roaming.

Key benefits:

Accurate real-time GPS location updates

Monitors heart and respiratory rates

Sends alerts for unusual activity or stress

Tractive reports that 85% of UK owners feel more confident walking their dogs outdoors when equipped with GPS trackers. Enjoy the outdoors while keeping your dog protected with the Tractive GPS & Health Tracker.

Fi Series 3 Plus – AI Smarts for Early Health Detection

The Fi Series 3 Plus Smart Collar uses AI to detect subtle changes in behaviour, enabling early identification of potential health issues.

What it offers:

Tracks sleep, steps, and activity levels

Detects changes in barking, scratching, eating, and drinking habits

Waterproof with built-in night light and up to three months' battery life

Fi turns everyday behaviour into actionable insights, providing owners with a high-tech approach to wellbeing. Shop the Fi Series 3 Plus Smart Collar.

PetPace Collar – 24/7 Health Monitoring and Telehealth Access

The PetPace Health Monitoring Collar continuously tracks vital signs and posture, sending alerts for abnormalities and offering telehealth support.

Why it matters:

Monitors pulse, respiration, and body temperature

Detects discomfort through posture tracking

Provides remote veterinary consultations

PetPace ensures that subtle health changes are noticed early, particularly beneficial for older dogs or those with chronic conditions. Purchase the PetPace Health Monitoring Collar.

Maven Tracker – AI Insights for Proactive Dog Care

The Maven Pet Health Tracker provides AI-powered monitoring of activity, sleep, heart rate, and respiration, alerting owners to unusual behaviour.

Top advantages:

Sends alerts for abnormal behaviours, including excessive scratching or drinking

Tracks daily activity and vital signs

Provides actionable insights for preventive care

Maven helps owners take proactive steps in maintaining their dog's health and wellbeing. Explore the Maven Pet Health Tracker.

Why Pet Wearables Are Worth It

Pet wearables are more than gadgets, they are tools for better dog care. They help owners:

Monitor Health: Detect problems early

Enhance Safety: Reduce the risk of lost pets

Understand Behaviour: Gain insight into routines and habits

Provide Peace of Mind: Receive real-time alerts

A UK survey found that dogs using activity trackers were 30% more likely to maintain an ideal weight, highlighting measurable benefits.

Take Action Today to Protect Your Dog

Investing in devices such as PitPat, Tractive, Fi, PetPace, and Maven is an investment in your dog's health, safety, and happiness. With wearable technology, you can monitor wellbeing, prevent problems, and ensure your dog leads a long, joyful life.