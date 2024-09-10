KEY POINTS Offenders serving less than five years are being released after 40% of their sentence, rather than the usual 50%

One freed prisoner said that "every cell was full"; another calls his prison "chokka"; while another says "cells were falling apart"

Around 1,700 prisoners were released from UK jails today under the Labour government's controversial early release programme. The scheme, which aims to reduce overcrowding in prisons, has been met with widespread criticism, particularly from victims' rights advocates, who argue it places the public at risk.

Ministers claim the early release policy is necessary to address the severe overpopulation in prisons, but many are concerned about the safety implications. Among those released are violent offenders, including domestic abusers and high-risk criminals.

Concerns Over Prison Overcrowding

The government has defended the scheme, emphasising the urgency of tackling overcrowded prisons. However, critics have raised concerns about how the release of high-risk offenders is being managed, especially when many of the prisoners say they are far from rehabilitated.

Prison officials have had to carefully choreograph the release of inmates to avoid clashes between rival gang members. Many prisoners in jails like HMP Wandsworth and HMP Thameside are subject to "non-association" orders, which prevent them from coming into contact with other inmates, often members of rival gangs.

To mitigate the risk of violence, releases have been staggered, with small groups of inmates being freed at a time. A prison source warned that any delays in processing, retrieving inmates' property, or arranging transport could lead to rival prisoners being inadvertently brought together, with potentially dangerous consequences.

A New Low for Sentences: Only 40% Time Served

Under the new scheme, inmates are now being released after serving just 40% of their sentence—a reduction from the previous requirement of 50%. This significant change is the largest mass release of prisoners in over a decade.

Rural prisons are even preparing to provide transportation, including coaches, to escort freed criminals back into society.

Fears Over Domestic Abusers Among Those Released

A major point of contention surrounds the release of domestic abusers and violent criminals. Dame Diana Johnson, the Policing Minister, has stated that the government has taken measures to prevent reoffending by domestic abusers and other high-risk individuals. However, there are concerns that some offenders, despite their history of domestic violence, may still pose a threat to their victims.

"There has been a thorough review to ensure the primary offence of those being released isn't domestic abuse, but we know that many offenders have a history of domestic violence. Steps have been taken to protect victims where possible," said Johnson.

However, the early release of domestic abusers has raised alarms. A senior government source warned that a large proportion of the released inmates include individuals convicted of domestic abuse. Nicole Jacobs, the UK's Domestic Abuse Commissioner, voiced concerns that many survivors of abuse were likely unaware that their perpetrators were about to be set free.

Victims Paying the Price

Jacobs expressed her frustration with the scheme, stating that victims are "paying the price" for Britain's overcrowded prisons. She warned that the early release of abusers could put survivors at risk of further harm, as many of them know where their victims live or work.

"We must ensure that victims aren't lost in the shuffle of changes being made to the prison release schemes," Jacobs said. "For many victims, knowing the release date of their abuser is crucial. It causes sleepless nights, with victims changing their daily routines in fear of running into their perpetrator. The uncertainty of whether the abuser will comply with licence conditions only adds to their anxiety."

She added, "For those dates to change unexpectedly, or without their knowledge, is an enormous consequence for victims to bear."

Justice Secretary's Response

In response to the public outcry, Shabana Mahmood, the newly appointed Justice Secretary, has assured that measures are in place to minimise the release of dangerous offenders. Mahmood noted that individuals convicted of coercive control, stalking, harassment, breaches of restraining orders, or non-fatal strangulation would be excluded from the early release scheme.

However, she acknowledged that some offenders convicted of broader crimes, such as assault or criminal damage, which may not be explicitly tied to domestic violence, are still eligible for release. This has raised concerns, particularly regarding violent individuals who may still pose a threat to their victims despite not being convicted specifically of domestic abuse offences.

Among those released is Connor Shaw, a man who subjected his partner to years of abuse, including breaking her jaw and threatening to throw acid in her face. Initially sentenced to 32 months in prison, Shaw will now serve just 13 months under the new scheme.

Prisoners Speak Out: "No Rehabilitation"

Several inmates released today have openly admitted that they do not feel rehabilitated and may reoffend. One inmate, identified only as "Mr T," was released after serving 17 months for violent offences, including punching people in the head. When asked if he felt rehabilitated, he responded bluntly, "Certainly not. There's no rehabilitation in prison. No one talks to you. You just go in, lie down, and 17 months later, you're out."

Mr T, now 59, added, "I'm not looking to reoffend, but you never know. You can never say no."

Another prisoner, Steven Quinn, a 42-year-old burglar, echoed these concerns. Quinn has been in and out of prison for 25 years and was surprised at how quickly he was released under the new scheme. "This is the quickest I've ever been let out," he said, adding that the release is merely a quick fix for prison overcrowding.

Horrific Conditions Inside UK Prisons

Quinn described the conditions inside UK prisons as appalling. He recounted incidents of inmates being assaulted by cellmates and the ever-present issue of rat infestations. "I'm having to kill rats and pick up dead ones. You wake up, and there are dead rats everywhere."

Far from feeling rehabilitated, Quinn claimed that his time in prison had worsened his mental and physical health. "I've had my wrist broken, my teeth smashed out, and been left without a bed in my cell. This is what they call rehabilitation?"

As the Labour government faces mounting pressure over its early release programme, questions remain about the effectiveness of the scheme and its impact on public safety. Critics argue that while the policy may alleviate overcrowded prisons, it does so at the expense of the victims, who live in fear of their abusers being freed early.