The critics in Hollywood have chosen the best in television and film for the year to honour them with Critics' Choice Awards.

The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards hosted by Taye Diggs for the second time was attended by the celebrated artists of Hollywood on Sunday night. "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" continued its winning spree and grabbed a number of awards on the celebrated night, including the top prize of Best Picture.

The Quentin Tarantino's directed film got him the award for "best original screenplay," while Brad Pitt received the "best supporting actor" award for his work in the movie.

The Critics Choice Association chose Joaquin Phoenix as the "best actor" for his work in "Joker", while handing over Renée Zellweger the "best actress" award for her work in "Judy." Laura Dern received the "best supporting actress" award for her work in "Marriage Story."

Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "The Irishman" made on the infamous hitman Frank Sheeran entered the ceremony with 14 total nods, winning the trophy for Best Ensemble.

Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes, who have also been nominated in the "Best Director" category at the Academy Awards next month, were tied for Best Director for "Parasite" and "1917." Greta Gerwig, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Noah Baumbach, Tarantino and Scorsese were other directors nominated for the Critics Choice Award in the category.

Gerwig, who was shut out of the Best Director race at the Golden Globe 2020, picked up the Critics' award for "Best Adapted Screenplay" for "Little Women."

As for television, Netflix's "When They See Us" scored a handful of trophies, including one for the "Best Limited Series. Amazon's "Fleabag" and "Succession" won awards for "Best Comedy series" and "Best Drama Series," respectively.

The ceremony also paid tribute to actor Eddie Murphy with a lifetime achievement award, while Kristen Bell was honoured with the #SeeHer Award, which recognises women in the industry who "push the boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of representation and authentic portrayal of all types of women across the entertainment landscape."

The other winners in the ceremony were:

Roman Griffin Davis – Best Young Actress for "Jojo Rabbit"

Roger Deakins- Best Cinematography for "1917"

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Best Production Design for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Lee Smith- Best Editing for "1917"

Ruth E. Carter- Best Costume Design for "Dolemite Is My Name"

"Bombshell"- Best Hair and Makeup

"Avengers: Endgame"- Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie

"Toy Story 4"- Best Animated Feature

"Dolemite Is My Name"- Best Comedy

"Us"- Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

"Parasite"- Best Foreign Language Film

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" from "Wild Rose" and "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"- Best Song

Hildur Guðnadóttir- Best Score for "Joker"

Jeremy Strong- Actor in a Drama Series for "Succession"

Regina King- Actress in a Drama Series for "Watchmen"

Billy Crudup – Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show"

Jean Smart- Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Watchmen"

"Barry"- Comedy Series

Bill Hader- Actor in a Comedy Series for "Barry"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Actress in a Comedy Series for "Fleabag"

Andrew Scott- Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Fleabag"

Alex Borstein- Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"- TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome- Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made For Television for "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams- Actress in a Limited Series of Movie Made For Television for "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Stellan Skarsgård- Supporting Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made For Television for "Chernobyl"

Toni Collette- Supporting Actress in a Limited Series of Movie Made For Television for "Unbelievable"

"BoJack Horseman"- Animated Series

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers"- Talk Show

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'"- Comedy Special.