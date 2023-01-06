There is no doubt that 2022 has been certainly unpredictable for the film industry. If we are to reflect on the past couple of years for film releases, there have been respective challenges that have withstood the blossoming of the film we have seen in the last decade.

2022 has been the first year that production has not been affected by the restraints of Covid-19. Hollywood has adapted to the new social climate and developed tactics to increase revenue through streaming services, which will likely not change in the coming year. This isn't to say that 2022 wasn't still rich in performances and productions. But there is so much more to look forward to in 2023.

Whether you're craving the nostalgia of your childhood or looking for an escape back to the universe with Earth's mightiest heroes, 2023 is serving up a golden-coated plate with a colourful selection for every viewer. So, mark your calendars with these top ten most anticipated films due to release in 2023.

#1: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in the fifth film of the franchise, in a journey that will bring Indy's final adventure to a close. Indiana Jones 5 was first showcased at D23 in an uncharacteristically emotional announcement from Ford himself.

The official trailer released on December 1st spoke to Ford's passionate speech that "these films are about mystery and adventure, but they're also about heart" and gave a glimpse into what quest we will venture on together after 15 years since the archaeologist's last appearance on the big screen. With the return of fan-favourite characters, as well as some new treats in the form of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Dial of Destiny will be directed by James Mangold – guaranteeing the next instalment of Indiana Jones will be one you won't want to miss. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected in cinemas on June 30.

#2: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

From the glorious mind of Christopher McQuarrie after his recent miraculous work on Top Gun: Maverick, the seventh film of the franchise is brought to us by Paramount Pictures and is due to release in July 2023. Whilst there is yet to be much revealed in terms of the plot for Dead Reckoning, we do know that this instalment will be the first half of a two-part story.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is largely recognised for the unthinkable stunt work – which is regretfully overlooked in the Academy each year. Not straying from his usual antics, Tom Cruise is continuing to push the boundaries of safety in the recently extended behind-the-scenes released on Paramount's YouTube channel. This clip sings praise to Cruise's humble nature, thanking the team for the honour, and simultaneously has us, as viewers, shaking with adrenaline. The action that we can anticipate in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One should only be experienced on the big screen, and you can expect this to be on July 14.

#3: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

What's up, danger? After the huge success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018 – Miles Morales is back for the next adventure as Brooklyn's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse saga has become one of the most beloved in the superhero catalogue for fans.

This film will follow up on the post-credit scene of the Oscar-winning 2018 film, and feature Oscar Isaac as the leading antagonist who has journeyed across dimensions from the year 2099. Sony's Spider-Verse is the perfect blend of faultless animation and an original art style that works beautifully together on screen, and this sequel will gift us not one universe, but six multiverses – meaning even more Spider-Men. Fans were delighted with the official poster posted on Twitter and swiftly began searching for variants amongst the mass of superheroes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on June 2.

#4: Oppenheimer

Many will be delighted that Christopher Nolan is making a return mid-this year with Oppenheimer. This upcoming ambitious thriller will deal with the delicate topic of the USA's top-secret nuclear weapons project during World War II and follow the actions of leading scientist, Robert Oppenheimer.

As we might expect, this thriller has a noteworthy cast that is worth noting. Cillian Murphy will star as Robert Oppenheimer, alongside co-stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. Filmed in large-form format for IMAX, Nolan has guaranteed that the catastrophic atomic bomb scenes will be filmed using practical effects – which will arguably be a breath of fresh air in the recent heavily CGI-crowded industry. Oppenheimer promises stunning visuals and a leading contender for the 2024 Award season, realising on July 21.

#5 Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is another release this year that we are awaiting more information on with bated breath. Part One followed the new strategies post-Covid 19 and was released on HBO Max the same day it hit US cinemas. The sequel due this year is likely to move away from this structure and rather have an exclusive theatrical release.

Timothée Chalamet will return in Part Two, with co-star Zendaya whom audiences will be relieved to know they can expect to have a much larger role in this movie. An official trailer for Dune: Part Two has yet to be released, but we can expect it sometime in the coming months. Warner Bros. has set a release date of November 3 for Dune, which we can be hopeful for after previous momentary delays.

#6 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Our favourite group of intergalactic outlaws are returning after the magic of their stand-alone Disney+ Holiday Special. The beloved characters make this project one of the most highly awaited in Phase 5 of the MCU. The direction of the MCU has been largely questioned post-Endgame – arguably leaning too far towards comedic stylings rather than character or plot-device development. However, Gunn's return for Guardians 3 is tremendously promising.

The official trailer was released in December 2022. Shortly after the announcement, Gunn stated "We learn a lot about his [Rocket's] past — where he came from, who he is, and what he's been through. It's been a difficult road for the little animal." Comic lovers will know this backstory is truly heart-wrenching. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will come to theatres on May 5.

#7 Barbie

'I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.'

This extraordinary project is everything we didn't know we needed, but everything we could ever want. Greta Gerwig's teaser trailer encapsulates exactly what it would be to live in a 'Barbie' world. Margot Robbie is cast as the iconic character's doll – a stark difference from her appearance as DC's Harley Quinn.

The casting for Barbie is spectacular – including Ryan Gosling cast as Ken Carson. Gosling is outstanding in comedy performances and always outperforms in his roles. It feels like such a treat when he moves away from his typical typecasting. If you're not convinced, you may be interested in watching Shane Black's 2016 The Nice Guys before Barbie's release in July.

#8 Wonka

Warner Bros. is adapting Roald Dahl's story for the third time with their prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet is back again with another lead role this year – this time as a young Willy Wonka. Once again, we can expect a fantastic cast for Paul King's story with names such as Sally Hawkins, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby and Olivia Coleman. Unfortunately, this is one of the projects that also has very little information circulating about the plot or what we might expect, but with two of the writers for Paddington 1 and 2 on board, we should know we're in for a real treat. Wonka will be in cinemas in December this year, making it the perfect family treat.

#9 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Every single one of us has played or consumed Super Mario in some capacity, in our lives. The announcement of Nintendo's mascot movie was huge for many reasons. One is that we've already seen successful gaming adaptations to screen in the form of Sonic the Hedgehog, and Detective Pikachu. Expectations for the Mario movie are extremely high and after multiple trailers dropped, recently seen at the Game Awards, audiences were sceptical.

The bold decision to have Chris Pratt voicing Mario has left audiences weary of the final project, but with less than three months to go until release, it has been speculated that the hype around this upcoming movie will move to streaming services sooner than expected. Regardless, you can enjoy the adventures of the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom on April 7.

#10 The Flash

To conclude our list of 2023's anticipated films is DC's The Flash on June 16.

Standing alone as one of the only remaining films on the DCEU's upcoming slate, The Flash will follow Ezra Miller's protagonist as the hero attempts to alter his past and consequently, is thrown into the multiverse as a result. The recent controversy surrounding Ezra Miller has not been entirely accounted for since the actor spoke out against allegations stating they were "suffering complex mental health issues".

One thing we can be sure of looking forward to, it's Michael Keaton's Batman set to return heard to close the trailer with the iconic line – "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!"