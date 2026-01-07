Brisbane's bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics has reignited debate over a proposed $2.3 billion stadium at Victoria Park. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie, one of the project's most outspoken supporters, described critics as 'loopy' and 'a bunch of nimbys,' adding that the stadium forms part of the government's broader legacy objectives.

He cited in a press conference the fact that Victoria Park had been a golf course just recently and was converted into public parkland, and opposition to progress as an outdated or ill-informed one.

The project that is planned to act as a flagship of the Games and also a legacy infrastructure comes under criticism on environmental, cultural, and heritage grounds, but those who support it claim that it will prominently feature Brisbane and create community interaction.

The stadium design: Queenslander homes inspiration

The winning architectural design, unveiled Monday, was by Cox Architecture and Hassell, and was inspired by traditional Queenslander houses and homes: elevated wooden, wraparound verandah houses.

The design will have a 63,000-seat stadium surrounded by a walkable platform resembling the veranda of a Queenslander that is to be merged with the indoors and outdoors space and appeal of the subtropical climate of Brisbane.

The architects wanted to develop a breathable and open venue that would blend with the natural environment. The director of Cox Architecture has underlined the fact that the design is a celebration of the climate and culture of Queensland, and the aspects of the design enable the venue to breathe and give the visitors an opportunity of interacting with the environment.

The key point that was made by the principal of Hassell was to capture the spirit of a relaxed and community lifestyle in Queensland design, using verandas as social areas, merging indoor and outdoor life.

The location will be built at Victoria Park, which is a 158-acre heritage-listed green space to the north of Brisbane CBD, and will have several other purposes besides the Olympics.

It will host athletics, opening and closing ceremonies and will make a base for the sporting activities of the local teams, such as the Brisbane Lions and the Cricket Clubs, which will provide a sustainable legacy that will fit the sporting culture of the city.

Issues on heritage, environment, and indigenous significance

Although it is a design that is being used to paint the stadium in remembrance of the character of Queensland, critics have expressed very strong opposition. The opponents to building a new 63,000-seat arena in Victoria Park include conservationists and Indigenous groups, whose claim is that developing this arena poses a risk to the ecological and cultural integrity of the park.

Such campaign groups as Save Victoria Park have downgraded renderings as being 'greenwashed imagery,' claiming that the project would lead to the destruction of over 1,200 trees as well as seriously harm a site of great Indigenous and environmental significance.

The protection of the land by law has been demanded by the indigenous groups and organisations such as the Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation, highlighting the ancestral importance of the land and its past habitation by Aboriginal people before colonisation.

They caution that it is a region of rich cultural significance, which has been held in sacred intimacy, with some of the oldest trees and possibly the remains of ancestry.

Irrespective of these fears, some support the development on the basis that it will make use of the maximum green space and create community access.

The chairman of the infrastructure authority of the Games, Stephen Conroy, argued that the stadium would facilitate better accessibility of the parks and be a boon to the growth of pedestrian traffic and interaction with people. It is also emphasised by the proponents of the project that the venue will be developed with the involvement of Indigenous communities, such as an Indigenous-owned consultancy that will guide the ongoing engagement with the First Nations.

Nevertheless, the environmental impact and the actual heritage conservation is something that is not very clear to critics.

According to independent studies, one out of every two-thirds of Victoria Park might be affected, and it is estimated that over a thousand trees will be cut and this may be a prospect that has already raised protests, and there are calls to rescind the protected status of the land.

Politics and the rhetoric of the oppressed

The politics that have engulfed the Brisbane Olympics stadium have been rough.

When Brisbane was granted the Games in 2021, there were proposals to upgrade the already available facilities, such as The Gabba, which were limited in the budget and denounced with criticism.

Later on, a proposal for a new stadium in Victoria Park was put forward, and the initial cost of the structure stood at AU$3.4B ($2.3B).

Then-Queensland premier Steven Miles and opposition leader David Crisafulli were initially opposed to this plan, and vowed not to build any new stadiums.

However, following a sequence of governmental assessments and political changes, the present head of the government, David Crisafulli, has supported the initiative based on the need to fulfil the state's obligations regarding the Olympic Games.

The rhetoric highlights a more general political issue of development, preservation of heritage and community rights.

There is an argument against such a focus on economic and infrastructure development as it can lead to disregard of Indigenous history and environmental sustainability, whereas its supporters consider the economic growth, international notice, and the long-term gains of Brisbane.

Traditions, interference, and continued strikes

Brisbane Olympic Stadium will be constructed starting within the year, and it is planned to be completed by the year 2031. The vision of the development would enable Brisbane to have an international sports facility that would not only benefit the city in the post Olympics years but also the use of the facilities by local teams and community activities, and provide a sense of pride to the city.

But still, the opposition groups are still committed to their cause.

Save Victoria Park will also proceed to promote the protection of the land, such as future protests and legal initiatives to ensure the permanent conservation of the land. They state that the legacy of the Games should be heritage pride and sustainability of the environment rather than infrastructure.