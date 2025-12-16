Pop icon Mariah Carey will perform at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony on 6 February, becoming the first major international star confirmed for the highly anticipated sporting event at Milan's San Siro Stadium.

The 55-year-old singer, who announced the news Monday via Instagram, told her followers: 'Ciao! Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026. See you at the Stadio San Siro on the 6th of February for the Olympic opening ceremony. Ci vediamo a Milano.'

She appeared in a glamorous red gown and diamond necklace for the video announcement, which comes just as her iconic Christmas hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' broke the record for the longest-running number one single in Billboard Hot 100 history with 20 weeks at the top spot.

Perfect Timing Amid Record-Breaking Chart Success

The Olympics announcement coincided with Carey's 1994 holiday classic surpassing the previous 19-week record held by Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' and Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'. The five-time Grammy winner now holds 19 number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, the most by any solo artist and one behind the Beatles' record of 20.

Moving seamlessly from Christmas charts to the Olympic stage showcases Carey's enduring cultural relevance and star power on the global stage, particularly as she becomes the first artist to achieve number one hits across four decades.

Following Paris 2024's Iconic Performances

Carey's upcoming performance follows the unforgettable Paris 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, which featured show-stopping appearances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Dion made a triumphant return to the stage following her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, delivering a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf's 'Hymne à l'amour' from the Eiffel Tower.

According to the Milano Cortina 2026 organising committee, Carey 'fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games', adding that her career 'beautifully reflects the main theme of the opening ceremony: Harmony'.

No Stranger to Major Sporting Events

The Queen of Christmas is no stranger to major sporting events, according to Olympics officials. She famously sang the US national anthem 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the NFL Super Bowl in 2002 and again at the NBA All-Star game the following year.

In 2020, she debuted her song 'Save the Day' ahead of the US Open women's final, which featured tennis stars including Naomi Osaka and Venus and Serena Williams. However, performing at a Winter Olympics opening ceremony will be a first in Carey's record-breaking career.

The Grammy winner previously contributed to the Olympics when her song '100%' was released as a single to benefit Team USA during the Vancouver 2010 games, but she has never performed at an Olympic ceremony until now.

A Ceremony Built on Harmony and Innovation

The Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony, created and produced by Balich Wonder Studio under creative director Marco Balich, centres on the theme of 'Armonia' or Harmony. Organisers said music is a universal language that bridges different stories and perspectives, intertwining with sport's values of equality, respect, and inclusion.

'Together, music and sport will give life to an Olympic Opening Ceremony where Harmony becomes an expression of collective energy', the committee said. 'A symbolic space where communities come together, transcend boundaries and recognise themselves as part of the same vibrant momentum of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.'

The ceremony will be held at the San Siro Olympic Stadium, home to Italian Serie A football clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan, with an expected crowd of 60,000 spectators. For the first time in Olympic history, athletes will be able to participate in the ceremony from venues away from the main stadium in Milan, with simultaneous ceremonies planned for mountain clusters in Predazzo, Livigno, Cortina d'Ampezzo, and Val di Fiemme.

More International Stars Expected

Carey is described as 'the first major international guest to be announced' and will be 'among the leading performers', suggesting more big names will be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to the 6 February ceremony. Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle has already been confirmed to headline the games' closing ceremony at Verona's ancient Roman Arena on 22 February.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will run from 6 to 22 February, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from 6 to 15 March. The games will feature 116 medal events across 16 disciplines, including the debut of ski mountaineering as a new Olympic sport.

With the Olympic flame currently making its way through Italy on a 63-day journey involving 10,001 torchbearers across all 110 provinces, anticipation is building for what promises to be a spectacular start to the winter sporting calendar.