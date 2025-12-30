Behind Tatiana Schlossberg's health struggles before she succumbed to her illness was her resilient husband, Dr George Moran, who has kept their family anchored. Moran has remained a steadfast, quiet pillar of strength for his sick wife and their two children.

In her final essay for The New Yorker, Schlossberg herself paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband's devotion, calling him 'perfect' and lamenting the future they would not share. 'I feel so cheated and so sad that I don't get to keep living the wonderful life I had with this kind, funny, handsome genius I managed to find,' she wrote.

Who Is George Moran?

Schlossberg's husband, George Moran, is far more than a figure on the periphery of a famous political dynasty. Moran is a highly accomplished medical professional. He is a urologist at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

He and Schlossberg met while they were both undergraduates at Yale. The couple shared a world of academic ambition and early romance. After completing his undergraduate degree, Moran pursued his medical training at Columbia University and became a doctor in 2017.

Despite the intense scrutiny that often follows the Kennedy family, Moran has maintained a low profile, focusing on his career and his role as a husband. His medical background has proven to be an invaluable asset as the couple navigated the complexities of the healthcare system.

A Love Story Tested by a Devastating Diagnosis

Schlossberg and Moran dated for several years before tying the knot in September 2017 in the Kennedy family estate in Martha's Vineyard. The couple opted for a private ceremony, reflecting their desire to keep their lives away from the spotlight.

In her op-ed for The New Yorker, Schlossberg spoke candidly about Moran's devotion when they learned about her terminal diagnosis. According to her, he 'did everything' to support her from talking to medical professionals and negotiating with insurance companies. Additionally, Moran reportedly 'slept on the floor of the hospital' and 'didn't get mad' at her when she 'was raging on steroids and yelled at him.' He also put their children to bed and prepared their dinner.

As Schlossberg reflected on their relationship, she admitted that she felt 'cheated' and 'sad' upon realising they would not spend more years together.

'He is perfect, and I feel so cheated and so sad that I don't get to keep living the wonderful life I had with this kind, funny, handsome genius I managed to find,' Schlossberg wrote.

Moran and Schlossberg's Family

Schlossberg passed away on 30 December 2025, over a month after she publicly announced her terminal cancer diagnosis. She is survived by her husband, Moran, and their two children.

The late writer and journalist also mentioned their kids in her op-ed, admitting that it was hard for her to accept that she was sick because 'I didn't feel sick' and she had two young children with Moran. The couple welcomed their son, Edwin Garrett Moran, in 2022 and their daughter in 2024.

'I had a son whom I loved more than anything and a newborn I needed to take care of,' Schlossberg shared. 'This could not possibly be my life.'

Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia with a rare mutation in 2024 after giving birth to their daughter. She was the granddaughter of President John F Kennedy and the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.