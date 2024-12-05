A British tourist, tracked down by UK police, was arrested in Thailand for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl.

Luke Adam Lawrence, a 30-year-old from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was identified by London-based investigators at the National Crime Agency (NCA) in connection with an alleged video depicting his abuse of a schoolgirl.

Charges Filed Against British Tourist

Working with local authorities, officers tracked Lawrence to the seaside "Sin City" resort of Pattaya, a city known for its nightlife. He was living there with a Thai girlfriend. On Tuesday morning, December 3, armed police raided his rented home in the Private Paradise Pattaya condominium block.

Video footage shows Lawrence, shirtless, emerging from the bedroom followed by his partner in a light blue silk nightie. A translator, wearing a blue denim jacket, was present to read the charges to the suspect. Police ordered Lawrence to kneel before he confirmed his name. As the charges were read, he reacted, saying "what, woah, wow."

What Led To The Arrest Warrant?

The translator, reading from the court arrest warrant, said: "According to the illegal conduct you have done, there has been a charge of rape, statutory rape, of another individual, by force, by threat, by applying threats and force, violent threats and violent force, to a person that was in a position that could not resist, or a person that could not fight back."

"Also, against a minor under the age of 13 years old, which is not your wife, not your legal wife," the translator continued. "Even if that child did or did not agree, this conduct has been done against a child who has not reached the age of 13 years old, so even if the child did agree or not agree to that, the child was in a situation where they could not fight back or do anything about that," the translator added.

Lawrence was then formally arrested for the alleged rape of the young girl, whom he reportedly knew through a friend, according to a report by DailyMail. He was subsequently escorted to a waiting police van. Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) issued a statement confirming that the NCA in England had identified the suspect in connection with the child's sexual abuse.

How The Police Located The Suspect

The investigation was initiated when the NCA reported tracing child abuse content on Lawrence's phone. A video clip allegedly showed him raping a young Southeast Asian girl, an act believed to have taken place in Thailand.

UK police then collaborated with officers at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division in Bangkok. Thai police analysed the footage and compared it to various locations in Pattaya and social media posts to identify Lawrence.

They identified the victim as a seven-year-old girl who was abused at the age of six. They believe Lawrence knew the alleged victim's mother. An arrest warrant was issued for "raping a minor under the age of 13."

Lawrence was arrested at 7:15 AM and handcuffed before being handed over to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for further legal proceedings. "The suspect denied all charges and refused to testify during the arrest. He was detained at the police station," said Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiatkong Thongkham of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.

CIB Issues A Warning To Thai Women

Investigating officers later informed the schoolgirl's mother of the arrest. They allegedly presented evidence, prompting her to file additional complaints to be included in the charge sheet. In a statement about the case, the CIB warned local women to be cautious of foreign men who visit the country seeking relationships.

"This is a warning to Thai women who seek foreign partners through various online channels to be careful of the dangers of paedophilia, which is a mental disorder that causes patients to be sexually interested in children who have not yet reached puberty," the CIB said.

They noted, "Being aware of and protecting against dangers that may arise from those who behave in this way is very important."