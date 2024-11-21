Greg Brady, a 64-year-old Texas tech entrepreneur, is embroiled in serious allegations of using funds from government contracts to finance the trafficking of women onto his luxury yachts, where some claim they were sexually assaulted. According to court documents filed by his ex-wife, Claudia Brady, the accusations include rape, sexual assault, and the non-consensual transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Despite the gravity of these claims, Brady, who once worked as a bartender alongside billionaire Mark Cuban, denies all allegations and has not been criminally charged. The lawsuit, which emerged during a contentious divorce, also sees Brady accusing his ex-wife of theft and espionage.

Lavish Yachts and Alleged Predatory Behaviour

Court filings suggest that Brady used the dating platform MillionaireMatch to lure women onto his yachts. Claudia Brady alleges her former husband paid for their transportation with funds from his former company, One Network Enterprises, a Department of Defense contractor specialising in supply chain technology. The company secured a $62 million contract from the U.S. Air Force in 2020, as noted by One Network Enterprises.

One of Brady's yachts, the 86-foot One Net, was reportedly a site of repeated assaults. Documents seen by Daily Mail detail instances where women were flown to international waters to board the vessel, with this pattern allegedly repeating "three or four times" over weekends.

Another vessel, the 177-foot superyacht Noble House, was also implicated. A woman, in a text message submitted as evidence, alleged that Brady raped her at his $6 million Dallas penthouse, known as Azure. "I feel like he used me," the message reads. "I'm pretty sure I was just one of many women he used and didn't give two s***s about. But that's gonna be his karma to deal with."

Allegations of Sexual Assault and STI Transmission

The lawsuit also accuses Brady of transmitting herpes to a Colombian national, who reportedly contacted Claudia directly to inform her of the transmission. Brady allegedly admitted to contracting the disease in college. Another woman, referred to as Jane Doe 1, claims her travel to One Net was arranged using One Network Enterprises funds.

However, her trip took a dark turn when Brady became paranoid, alleging surveillance by the FBI. The woman eventually left the yacht, only for another, Jane Doe 2, to arrive and later accuse Brady of assault. The petition alleges Brady's behaviour extended to violent outbursts, including accusations that Claudia conspired with Cuban and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison to spy on him.

Hush Money and NDAs

Jane Doe 3, who claims to have been raped at Azure, allegedly received "hush money" in the form of multiple cheques. Another woman was reportedly made to sign a non-disclosure agreement after her encounter with Brady, according to the filings cited by Daily Mail.

Claudia's filing also seeks to overturn their prenuptial agreement, alleging she was misled about Brady's behaviour before signing it. The couple, who share two daughters, married in 2011 and divorced in 2021.

Counterclaims and Trade Secrets

In his countersuit, Brady accuses Claudia of breaching confidentiality agreements, stealing trade secrets, and engaging in a smear campaign. Claudia denies these allegations, asserting that her only "inside knowledge" pertains to alleged fraudulent overbilling by One Network on government contracts. This claim forms part of a qui tam lawsuit, a legal mechanism allowing whistleblowers to sue on behalf of the government to address fraud, as noted in Texas court records.

Brady's legal team claims Claudia's actions amount to malicious prosecution and harassment. Meanwhile, she maintains that Brady's alleged misconduct, including the misuse of company funds, justifies her petition to revise their divorce settlement.

Past Legal Troubles

Brady is no stranger to legal battles. In 2005, he was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for insider trading and accounting violations involving $1 billion in misstated software license revenues while at i2 Technologies. The company settled with the SEC for a $10 million penalty without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

More recently, One Network Enterprises clarified that Brady severed ties with the company in 2024 following its acquisition by Blue Yonder. "Greg Brady separated from One Network in connection with the closing of Blue Yonder's acquisition of the company on Aug 1, 2024, and he has no role at One Network, nor any employment or consulting relationship with Blue Yonder," a spokeswoman said. "We categorically deny all of these claims," as quoted in Daily Mail.

As the allegations mount, Greg Brady faces growing scrutiny over his alleged misuse of company funds and the serious accusations of trafficking and assault. While Brady denies the claims, the lawsuit marks another chapter in his contentious legal history. Whether these allegations will result in criminal charges or further civil litigation remains uncertain.