The halls of the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory are set to become even livelier. On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, announced that they are expecting their fourth child. This joyous news marks a rare moment in American political history, as it is highly unusual for a sitting Vice President to welcome a newborn whilst in office.

The announcement has turned the spotlight back onto the Vance family's private life. Since taking office, the couple has attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy for their brood, despite the heavy security and media attention that comes with the role. As the public prepares for the arrival of the newest member of the 'Second Family', many are looking back at the three children who are already growing up before the nation's eyes: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Ewan Blaine Vance: The Eldest Son

The eldest of the Vance children is Ewan Blaine, who is currently eight years old. Born in June 2017, Ewan was the couple's introduction to parenthood. Even before his birth, JD Vance was reportedly eager to embrace his new role. In an interview with NBC News just weeks before Ewan was born, Usha revealed that they found out the gender of the baby as early as possible because her husband simply could not wait. 'I wanted to know at, like, nine weeks but apparently that's physically impossible,' the Vice President joked at the time.

Ewan has been a recurring figure in his father's political journey, often mentioned in speeches to humanise the politician. In February 2024, whilst speaking on the Senate floor, Vance affectionately referred to Ewan as his '6-year-old baby boy'. Realising his son was growing up fast, he playfully corrected himself mid-speech, noting that Ewan was 'not so much of a baby anymore'. Now eight, Ewan is navigating his primary school years whilst living in one of the most famous houses in Washington.

Vivek Vance: Approaching His Sixth Birthday

The couple's second son, Vivek, was born in February 2020, just before the world entered the global lockdowns of the pandemic. Now five years old and set to turn six next month, Vivek has often been the subject of his father's more emotional public tributes. JD Vance has previously used his platform to send messages to his son when work kept them apart.

One touching moment occurred in February 2024, when Vance marked Vivek's fourth birthday from the Senate floor. Unable to be home for the celebratory dinner, he read a passage from the classic Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You'll Go! into the official record. 'I'm sorry, Vivek, that I can't be with you for your birthday dinner, but I want you to know that Daddy loves you very much,' he said, creating a permanent record of his affection. More recently, in October 2024, Vance shared a rare photo of a father-son fishing trip to the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, captioning it, 'Great day fishing... with my four year old son Vivek.'

Mirabel Rose Vance: The Toddler of the House

Currently the youngest child is Mirabel Rose, who turned four in December. Born in late 2021, she was introduced to the world via an Instagram post where her father described her as an 'early Christmas present'. Her arrival brought a new dynamic to the household as the couple's first daughter. 'Mama and baby both doing great, and we're feeling very grateful this Christmas season,' Vance wrote at the time.

Mirabel has occasionally stolen the show during her father's political campaigns. She appeared in a 'blooper reel' for a campaign video in 2022, highlighting the chaotic reality of balancing a high-profile career with raising toddlers. With a new baby on the way later this year, Mirabel will soon transition from being the baby of the family to being a big sister, a role her parents are reportedly preparing her for.

Parenting Philosophy in the Spotlight

As the Vances prepare for their fourth child, their parenting philosophy remains a central part of their public image. Despite the intense pressures of the Vice Presidency, JD Vance has frequently stated that his role as a father takes precedence. Before being selected as Donald Trump's running mate, he told Fox News that his family dynamic would remain the same regardless of his job title.

'I love being a dad and Usha loves being a mom and I think we love doing that together. And that's not going to change,' he said. This sentiment will be tested in new ways as the Second Couple navigates the logistical challenges of raising a newborn whilst fulfilling their duties to the state. For now, the Naval Observatory is bracing for the arrival of prams, nappies, and the joy of a growing family.